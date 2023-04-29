Jesse Taylor's FFA advisor had a plan: He had to complete a practicum in radio broadcasting for his agricultural communications project.
"And I was like, 'You're going to use the guy who stutters as the radio broadcaster?'" Taylor recalled. "And he goes, 'I am, and you're going to train and have to overcome this, and you're going to kill it.' I was like, 'Holy crap, man.'"
The advisor was right. Taylor's team went on to place first at the national convention, and the high school junior won first place for agricultural communications.
After that taste of success, Taylor has stayed with FFA and is now in his fifth year as executive director of the Washington FFA Foundation.
Hooked on FFA
Taylor had never heard of FFA before joining in 1998, while taking an agriscience class at Sumner High School, which is about 12 miles east of Tacoma. He attended the state convention and came home "absolutely hooked."
"I was like, FFA is the thing, it's for me, just all of the new stuff I hadn't ever experienced," he said. "High school kids of every flavor and every creed coming from every corner of the state. ... I thought, 'I think ag is a cause, it's an industry that you can really hang your hat on.'"
Political experience
After a year as state vice president, Taylor was working harvest with a friend in Adams County when his combine broke down.
"This gentleman comes over to help out, he and I end up talking," Taylor recalled. "I don't have a clue who he is at this point, I'm like, 'It's just a farmer guy out here, he's helping out.'"
The gentleman, Mark Schoesler, had just been elected to the state senate. A former Washington FFA state officer himself, he let Taylor know about his college internship. Taylor applied, and Schoesler selected him to work in his office for the session.
Taylor initially didn't have much interest in politics, but later had a front-row seat as Schoesler, the Senate majority leader, asked him to return as a full-time staffer from 2013 to 2018.
"We were dealing with every bill and every issue," Taylor said. "Our office wrote the entire McCleary K-12 education funding overhaul. That came straight off of my desk. That was one of the funnest and coolest things – we got to completely rewrite education funding in Washington, and it was awesome. It was really cool."
Education funding increased more than $10 billion per year as a result, Taylor said. "It was incredible, yeah, it was awesome."
Lobbyist
Taylor now works as a lobbyist for several agricultural clients during the legislative session and focuses on FFA the rest of the year.
Taylor's mission is the same in either role: Protecting and advancing the ag industry and its at-risk labor force within Washington.
"In the future, our state will expand our irrigation reach in the Columbia Basin, and with more irrigated acres comes more need for talent in the field," he said. "We will be producing more food on more ground as technology advances and we continue to use land that was once considered unsuitable for cultivation. I want agriculture industry professionals to know that FFA wants to be a part of the solution to their problems."
"I've found it refreshing to have somebody young and upward bound" as executive director, said Schoesler, R-Ritzville. "Nice young man, great family, heart's in agriculture."
Affiliated funding
About 55,000 students in Washington are enrolled in an agriculture education class. Every school receives funding to provide an enhanced educational experience, including a leadership component. The only approved leadership component is FFA, Taylor said.
Taylor wants all of those students to be able to join FFA regardless of whether they can afford it.
"If you're going to require that these kids who are in agriculture education also take part in FFA, then pay for them to join the program and participate," he said. "You can't say, 'It's required,' and also, 'You kids have to pay for it, too.'"
Encouraging teachers
Taylor also wants to encourage students to become agriculture teachers, developing a program similar to those that encourage students to become nurses or counselors.
Whenever an agriculture teacher job opening goes unfilled, the school closes its program, he said.
"I believe there is a huge drought of teachers coming out of high school enrolling in agriculture education, and somehow we've got to get that up," he said.
Taylor wants to establish a statewide scholarship fund exclusively for FFA members going into agriculture education in college.
"I believe the greatest driver to labor in the agriculture industry in our state starts in the classroom," Taylor said. "And it starts with groups like FFA, 4-H and Grange Youth."
Guiding FFA
Taylor strives to demonstrate how FFA, agriculture education and the industry work together, said Matt Deebach, Tonasket FFA advisor.
"He has worked incredibly hard promoting projects, to make sure those kids are seeing the value of what they've done, and the people that have been in this business for a while see that there are kids doing amazing things," Deebach said.
Alyxandra Bozeman was state president in 2021-2022. Taylor stepped in as FFA advisor during a vacancy in the position and guided the state officers in focusing on their members, she said.
"We were in a time of craziness, getting over (the COVID-19 pandemic) and in between executive directors," she said. "He was really that guiding figure that got us back to those traditions we needed to get back to."
Bozeman begins May 1 as program manager for the foundation, the first time the foundation has had more than one employee, Taylor said.
Taylor is able to find funding that goes straight to agriculture education, guiding students in their career path or finding interests that they love, Bozeman said.
"Not all of those students know he's the one that's helping them," she said. "I think his impact is a lot bigger than a lot of people even realize."
Today, as the organization's executive director, Taylor hopes to expand FFA's relationship with the ag industry.
"When employers in our state are seeking qualified candidates for positions, I want them to think about the Washington FFA as a resource," he said. "I believe the Washington FFA grows and matures students in a way that no other program does."
Supervised ag experiences
Taylor wants to create and enhance every opportunity to participate in agriculture education activities, including convention, fairs, livestock shows, summer events and tours.
He's made it a priority to reward the state's top four Supervised Agricultural Experience (SAE) award winners with $1,500 in prize money, driving more kids toward hands-on projects.
Taylor relates his own experience of purchasing and raising a pig for sale, keeping records of his income and expenses, and selling the animal.
"SAE is the backbone of agriculture education," he said. "You have to start a project on your own. ... It's leadership, you're talking to the public, it's an actual, hands-on project. It's record keeping, it's sales, it's the whole thing."
