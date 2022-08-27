Cotton Booker Innovator 1

Cotton Booker is a finalist for the national FFA American Star award for agribusiness, a co-owner with his father of the online auction business and a college junior studying agricultural business and pre-law.

COLFAX, Wash. — Cotton Booker competed for the first time in the International Auctioneer Championship in July, but he's been attending it almost his whole life.

Now 20 years old, he's attended the event every year since 2007 — the first year he can remember being there.

