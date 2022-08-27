COLFAX, Wash. — Cotton Booker competed for the first time in the International Auctioneer Championship in July, but he's been attending it almost his whole life.
Now 20 years old, he's attended the event every year since 2007 — the first year he can remember being there.
"It was something I've always dreamt of growing up," he said of competing.
Family tradition
Auctions run in the family. He was three months old in 2002, when his grandfather, D.L. Booker, was inducted into the National Auctioneers Association Hall of Fame.
Cotton Booker hopes to continue his family's legacy as an auctioneer, following in the footsteps of his grandfather, his father, C.D. "Butch" Booker, and his uncles and cousins.
"Everyone looks at their local auctioneer as someone who can help them in the right way and do the right thing for them," he said. "Auctioneers are looked at as those that are supposed to have an expertise on everything and be able to determine a price. (They have) the ability to help people and serve people in a way that no one else can."
In 2018, he won the International Junior Auctioneer Championship.
FFA experience
This year, Booker is a finalist for the national FFA's American Star award for agribusiness, citing his six years of agricultural auctioneering during high school and college.
The award recognizes members who have gone "above and beyond" in their supervised agricultural experience, or SAEs, and mastered their skills.
"It means a lot," he said. "It's a humbling experience."
Joining FFA boosted his self-confidence, he said.
It enabled him to "...grow as myself and grow what I was able to do behind a microphone, from the standpoint of public speaking and being in front of judges," he said.
Long-time friends
National FFA president Cole Baerlocher and Booker have known each other since preschool in Steptoe, Wash. They were two of six members of their eighth-grade class, before attending high school in Colfax.
"It's pretty dang cool" to be able to say of Baerlocher, "I know that kid," Booker said. "I'm super proud of him."
Baerlocher is just as proud of Booker.
"Cotton represents just how far a little hard work can get you," he said. "He’s experienced success in all that he’s done because he’s willing to put his head down and put in the time and dedication to see his goals come to fruition."
Baerlocher will oversee the national convention session this fall when American Star winners are presented.
Family business
With his father, Booker also co-owns Booker2Bid.com, an online auction platform.
Butch Booker's business, Kincaid Real Estate, had to pivot in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic as in-person events, including auctions, were impacted.
Cotton was a high school senior, just about to graduate.
"There was a lot of uncertainty," he said. "We didn't know what was going to happen."
So father helped son learn the business, and son helped father navigate the technical aspects of online actions.
The two businesses are separate but affiliated, with Butch Booker owning and brokering for both.
Kincaid primarily handles residential real estate, while Booker2Bid.com primarily handles agricultural land.
"He sees the big picture, but he also understands the small steps that have to be made in order to move things forward," office manager Abbie DeMeerleer said. "Cotton has the opportunity to grow his family's legacy while helping it move forward into a more electronic age, and an age where the agriculture industry is shifting."
Looking ahead
Shifting to online auctions has allowed Cotton to help from 1,200 miles away, as he attends college in Stillwater, Okla. A junior at Oklahoma State University, he studies agricultural business and pre-law.
He sees an "extreme" need for agricultural attorneys, but hasn't made his final career decision yet.
He hopes to eventually return to live in the Whitman County area as a professional auctioneer, selling real estate and cattle.
"Eventually the end goal is to be here in this office at some point and continue the legacy of the family in terms of selling assets," he said. "Just continue on helping people in the ag industry. ... It does us great joy."
