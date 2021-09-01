IRVINE, Calif. — Western Growers, an association representing fresh produce farmers in Arizona, California, Colorado and New Mexico, has launched a new program to develop "the next generation of tech-savvy agricultural workers."
The program, called the Western Growers Agtech Workforce Readiness Campaign, aims to draw more young people into agricultural careers by equipping them with high-tech skills that should prove useful in America's increasingly automated agricultural sector.
"We need agtech startups and technology experts to help us automate key functions such as harvesting, weeding and thinning," said Dave Puglia, CEO and president of Western Growers.
These shoes, he said, can be filled by young people — and Western Growers' new program is designed to equip younger generations with the technical skills needed to fill those roles.
This isn't Western Growers' first initiative of this kind. In 2016, the organization created a "Careers in Ag" pathway program designed to encourage more college students to pursue STEM careers — science, technology, engineering and math — related to farming.
Western Growers' leaders say the program, though limited in scope, has been successful.
Anahi Huerta, one of the 250 students who participated in the Careers in Ag program, said the program was valuable.
"The Careers in Ag Program reinforced my desire to work in the ag industry," said Huerta, who, after participating in the program, was offered a position as a food safety coordinator at a farm in California's Coachella Valley.
The Careers in Ag program, however, was relatively small and the agricultural sector has seen "rapid development" of innovative ag technologies since then, prompting the organization to create a larger, more comprehensive program this year.
The new program includes the following initiatives:
• AgTechX Ed
This is a statewide initiative aimed at teaching young people the skills and knowledge needed to navigate emerging on-farm technology.
• NextGen Curriculum
Western Growers, in partnership with academics, will develop a curriculum focused on ag tech expertise to raise up the next generation of the agricultural workforce. The initiative's leaders plan to push for this curriculum to be taught at the University of California, California State University and community college systems.
• Junior AgSharks
Western Growers will partner with rural high schools and colleges, inviting students to serve as "AgSharks" in their area. A student selected to be an AgShark will listen to pitches from agricultural technology startups, test the new equipment and give feedback to the startups on what works and what doesn't. These students will also have opportunities to interact with leaders in the farm industry.
• Home for the Holidays
Western Growers will hold an annual professional meet-and-greet event during the holidays to give college students an opportunity to meet agriculture industry leaders and ag technology company owners.
Young people in California interested in learning more about the new workforce initiative can visit www.agtechworkforce.com.