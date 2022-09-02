Yelm High School’s FFA chapter in Washington state had the most enrolled members in the nation during the 2021-2022 school year, with 1,280 members.

This marks the second time the chapter has achieved the honor. Yelm was previously the top chapter during the 2015-2016 school year.

Field Reporter, Spokane

I have been covering wheat and other topics for Capital Press since 2008. Recent stories include radicchio, emus, aphids and a Q&A with Washington Gov. Jay Inslee. If you have a news tip, please contact me at 509-688-9923 or mweaver@capitalpress.com

