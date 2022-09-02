Yelm High School’s FFA chapter in Washington state had the most enrolled members in the nation during the 2021-2022 school year, with 1,280 members.
This marks the second time the chapter has achieved the honor. Yelm was previously the top chapter during the 2015-2016 school year.
The chapter typically lands in the top 10 largest chapters, said Dusti Nash, a Yelm ag teacher for 22 years.
Last year, 1,514 students attended Yelm High School.
Every freshman at Yelm High School has the opportunity to take at least one agricultural class, said Matthew Mounts, a Yelm ag teacher for 23 years. An ag class is a requirement to be an FFA member.
Many sophomores take agricultural biology and juniors take agricultural physics, Nash said. The school also offers ag classes as electives.
Last year, Yelm had nine agriculture teachers. This year, it has seven.
Floral design and greenhouse management are the classes with the largest waiting lists, Mounts said.
The floral class sells flower arrangements, and the greenhouse class has an annual two-day plant sale that brings in $25,000.
“Those kids are getting an opportunity to learn something in that class, and then a real-world application while they’re in class for it,” Mounts said. “The ownership that creates in those courses really creates a huge desire for students to be in it.”
Students are generally from a suburban background, Nash said. Yelm is in Thurston County in western Washington.
“Our area has been transforming in the last 20 years from an agricultural area to more suburban,” she said. “We are also part of a military community and many of our parents work in other cities.”
Mounts credits the high level of interest to tradition, which teachers have worked to maintain.
“We tell the kids that the sky’s the limit for them — anything that’s been done before them can be duplicated and more,” he said.
Membership seems to come in waves, he said. Right now, the school has a group of previous members’ younger siblings in the program.
“That competitive edge, that desire to do what their sibling did, and do it better, is contagious,” he said. “They bring in friends, and pretty soon you have this really cool network of desire to achieve.”
Yelm is an affiliated chapter of FFA, which means students enrolled in ag classes have the opportunity to join FFA free of charge.
Typically, it costs students $17 total to join FFA, with $7 in national dues and $10 in Washington state dues.
Roughly 20 schools in the state are affiliates, said Jesse Taylor, executive director of the Washington FFA Association. Cost for affiliated schools is about $14 per student.
Yelm has one primary fundraiser and several smaller ones to cover the cost, Mounts said.
“Removing barriers was the key part — whether a student wants to participate in one thing or everything, there’s no reason why they can’t,” Nash said. “They’re welcome to come to anything and everything.”
The ultimate goal is to give students the skills they need for future success, whether it’s for college or a career, Nash said.
“We want them to walk out of our doors being able to go take on whatever the thing is that’s next for them,” she said.
Graduating seniors who are active FFA members averaged $4,100 more in scholarships than those who aren’t, Mounts said.
“That has a lot to do with their involvement in the community and the skills they have,” he said. “They have to go through an interview in that process, and those kids always knock it out of the park due to the leadership skills they’ve attained. ...”
Taylor, the Washington FFA Foundation executive director, hopes other schools look to Yelm as a model.
“If you’re urban, rural, I don’t care where you are, FFA has something for every kid,” he said.
