KENNEWICK, Wash. — New state officers were elected Saturday during the final day of the Washington FFA state convention, capping the organization's annual gathering.
It was the first in-person convention in two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the first time the convention has been in Kennewick, Wash.
"For this year, I'm really hoping we get members back involved, back in the swing of things now that we're mostly out of the woods with the pandemic and can have things in person again," Samuel Gillis, newly elected president for the coming year, told the Capital Press.
Gillis said he wants members to be excited, but also feel included.
"We've been suffering with isolation for so long, just making sure every member has the chance to succeed and feel included," he said. "That's the big thing for this year for me."
The new state officers are:
President: Samuel Gillis, Elma FFA, Elma, Wash., senior
How does it feel? "It feels great."
Agriculture background: Family owned small tree farm in Florida for several years; when he was 5, he and dad started nursery in backyard, selling plants at local fairs and festivals.
Family: His father was an ag teacher and FFA member, aunt is former state officer, grandfather was agriculture education teacher for 30-40 years.
Favorite thing about FFA: "Definitely the community feel. I enjoy getting to see all of the people in different blue jackets. It just immediately feels like home and makes me feel all warm inside, like a nice box of good cookies. It's definitely exciting to see everyone back and in person for convention."
Plans: Double major in agricultural education and horticulture at Washington State University; wants to become an agricultural educator.
Vice President: George Dress, Kamiakin FFA, Kennewick, Wash., senior
How does it feel? "It means so much, it really does. I don't even know how to explain it. It's a really great experience to continue to benefit the organization and Washington state, and make sure to help members get involved and understand what agriculture is all about."
Agriculture background: Family involved in agriculture retail industry, owns Ranch & Home Stores.
Family: Mom was involved in FFA and her uncles were also involved.
Favorite thing about FFA: "Just getting to socialize with all of the members and benefit agricultural education, agriculture as a whole."
Plans: Associate's degree at Columbia Basin College in Pasco, Wash., go on to a four-year college to study agribusiness. "I really like real estate, so maybe try to sell farms and ranches some day."
Secretary: Esther Grosz, Rochester FFA, Rochester, Wash., senior
How does it feel? "A little unreal, but super exciting."
Agriculture background: Parents own a farm in North Dakota, manage it from afar.
Family: First family member in FFA.
Favorite thing about FFA: "The members. I love connecting with people. That's my big thing."
Plans: Attend Washington State University for agribusiness or agri-law.
Reporter: Lillian McGregor, LaCrosse FFA, LaCrosse, Wash., senior
How does it feel? "It feels really great. I'm really happy to help represent ag and Washington FFA across the state next year."
Agriculture background: Born and raised on farm in Whitman County; family owns the McGregor Co.; owns herd of 20 goats.
Family: Grandparents and parents both in FFA. "My parents actually met at an FFA competition."
Favorite thing about FFA: "All of the opportunities it has provided me ...It's really helped me a lot in terms of confidence. I remember my first FFA competition. Certainly I wouldn't ever have thought in a million years that I would be doing this when I started out in 7th grade."
Plans: Computer engineering degree at Syracuse University in Syracuse, N.Y.
Treasurer: Madi Weber, Pullman FFA, Pullman, Wash., senior
How does it feel? "Relieving."
Agriculture background: Family owns a wheat farm.
Family: Dad was in FFA.
Favorite thing about FFA: "All the people I've met and extemporaneous speaking."
Plans: Considering studying at University of Idaho or nearby to become a veterinarian.
Sentinel: Pedro Mendoza-Zamora, Eastmont FFA; East Wenatchee, Wash., senior
How does it feel? "Surreal. I can't believe it really happened. I'm still trying to process everything, but I think it'll be an amazing year with this amazing team."
Agriculture background: Parents work in the fruit industry.
Family: First family member in FFA.
Favorite thing about FFA: "Being able to meet different types of people from all over Washington and see what drives them to be in FFA."
Plans: Major in zoology or animal science at Washington State University, hopes to become a zookeeper or private researcher, working with endangered animals.