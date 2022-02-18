The 2021-2022 Washington FFA State Officers are, from left, Madison Wolfe, secretary (Pullman); Kinsey Nelson, treasurer (Walla Walla); Andrew Miles, sentinel (Finley); Caitlyn Garvey, reporter (Yelm); Ainsley Carpenter, vice president (Deer Park); and Alyxandra Bozeman, president (White River).
Every year, FFA chapters around the country celebrate National FFA week; it is a time for chapters and members to share what FFA is, why they love it, and the impact it has.
The Washington FFA State Officer Team will be celebrating National FFA Week Feb. 19-26 with members at multiple stops throughout the week and via social media.
The state officer team has diligently planned activities each day and we encourage members, FFA alumni and supporters to join us in this annual celebration! Be sure to follow along on the Washington FFA Association social media accounts and use #FFAweek!
Here’s what you have to look forward to:
• Saturday (2/19) — Startup Saturday: A preview of the week ahead and all the exciting things planned across the state to celebrate FFA week.
• Sunday (2/20) — SAE Sunday: Showcasing Supervised Agricultural Experiences or SAE projects conducted by members from around the state of Washington.
• Monday (2/21) — Statewide Service Day: Giving back to our communities is always important, on this day chapters are encouraged to partake in and share how they are making positive impacts in their communities.
• Tuesday (2/22) — Connection Tuesday: Encourage connection of our members to supporters of FFA such as advisors, CTE directors and administrators, FFA Alumni, Advisory Committees and local business via thank you notes and other means of expressing appreciation.
• Wednesday (2/23) — Wise Owl Wednesday: Feature the impacts of Washington agricultural educators and FFA advisors.
• Thursday (2/24) — Agvocacy Thursday: Did you know Washington grows over 300 different commodities? Let’s share the amazing message of the agricultural industry that provides food and fiber, not only to Washington around the world!
• Friday (2/25) — Bleed Blue and Gold: Flood social media with blue and gold! Members are asked to wear their blue and gold pride to school, alumni can share those throwback pictures to their days in the blue jackets, and everyone is encouraged to sport those iconic FFA colors!
• Saturday (2/26) — Send-Off Saturday: After a whirlwind week, we’ll reflect and highlight some of the exciting things happening in Washington FFA.
