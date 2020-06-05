Washington FFA’s new state officers say they hope to connect with members in the upcoming year, even in the midst of the COVID-19 outbreak and the many uncertainties it has created.
The new officers were announced May 30 at the conclusion of the organization’s month-long state convention, which was held online.
President Cole Baerlocher, of Colfax, said he was inspired by his aunt and uncle, who are FFA advisers in Colton and Oakesdale, to try to find his own path in the organization and the agricultural industry. His parents grew up on family farms, and he spent time on his grandparents’ farm growing up.
He plans to major in agricultural education at Washington State University and to be an agriculture teacher and FFA adviser.
“This year’s going to be a challenge,” he said. “It’s not going to be traditional in any way, with quarantine and social distancing going on.”
With such restrictions, it’s hard to plan for the future, Baerlocher said.
“One of my biggest goals is to think outside the box,” he said. “By keeping a positive attitude and open mindset, the officers on the team are still going to have a really big impact within Washington FFA.”
Vice president Lauren Stubbs, of LaCrosse, joined FFA in seventh grade. She is a third-generation member, living on her family’s wheat farm and showing market steers and goats.
“My favorite part of FFA has been starting as a youngster and watching this amazing career kind of take off,” she said.
Stubbs said the state officers will have to be leaders and role models, helping younger members find their place and older members continue their journey.
She also plans to major in agricultural education at WSU.
Sentinel Tysen White, of Finley, said he’s shown pigs since he was 10 years old. As a 4-H member before high school, he was “slightly resentful” of FFA members, who got to show and sell their animals first. But during orientation his freshman year, he saw some familiar faces who told him they’d already signed him up.
White hopes to inspire FFA members to continue their own journey and pursue service for other people.
“My favorite part of FFA is getting to interact with other members and find what they enjoy, find what makes them just light up with passion — that light bulb and that sparkle in their eye when they find something interesting,” he said. “I want to see them light up and become who they’re meant to be.”
White will decide between attending College of the Ozarks in Point Lookout, Mo., and Washington State University. He wants to become an agriculture teacher and give students opportunities similar to those he was given, he said.
“It sounds really cheesy, but my favorite part of FFA is the people,” said new state reporter Haley Gilman, of Eastmont FFA in East Wenatchee.
She loves connecting with other members in her school, her district and across the state. In the year ahead, she hopes to connect with as many members as possible.
“I want to really help members push through this hard time and have that positive outlook on life,” she said. “If I can help one person cheer up a little bit or have a better day, that’s a win for me.”
Gilman plans to study agricultural education at WSU.
Treasurer Alissa Whitaker, of Moses Lake, would help her grandparents harvest wheat, corn, beans and peas on their farm.
As a 4-H member, she joined FFA because a friend’s mother was an agriculture teacher who knew about the opportunities it offered.
“(FFA) wants to help you grow into a leader that can truly change the world,” she said. “It is an organization that will help you for the rest of your life, and the skills, experiences and memories that you have will stick with you. ... It really prepares you for the future while investing in the youth of today.”
Whitaker is deciding between WSU, the University of Idaho and Colorado State University. She plans to major in agricultural education.
Gunnar Aune, the organization’s new secretary, lives on a fourth-generation wheat and cattle farm near LaCrosse, Wash.
“I’ve been involved with agriculture since the day I was born,” he said. “FFA was naturally that next step for me in high school — I showed animals from kindergarten all the way to 8th grade in 4-H.”
Aune plans to study agricultural engineering at Oklahoma State University.
“Growing up on a farm around my dad and my grandpa, I know how hard these people work,” he said. “In FFA, we’re helping the people that are going to help farmers in the future, for the future of the agricultural industry.”