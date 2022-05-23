Fresh off a successful in-person return, Washington FFA officials will decide in July where the next convention will be located.
Washington FFA's 92nd convention relocated from Washington State University's campus in Pullman to Three Rivers Convention Center in Kennewick because of WSU's policy requiring anyone staying in the dorms to show proof of COVID vaccination.
FFA officials decided to relocate because that's not a public high school requirement, and organizers didn't want to require students attending convention to have a COVID vaccination card.
"Kennewick provided a great alternative venue for state convention and showed us that even with our mostly volunteer staff we are able to put on a convention away from WSU," said Jesse Taylor, executive director of the Washington FFA Foundation.
WSU is still looking at COVID-19 policies for overnight guests staying on the campus, Taylor said.
"WSU is moving forward with the expectation that it will be able to host FFA on its Pullman campus next year, provided that COVID-19 infection rates remain low and stable," said David Wasson, director of WSU News and media relations.
WSU's policies for visitors and guests are updated as necessary based on local conditions for each campus and in consultation with state and local health officials, Wasson said.
Taylor and Washington FFA executive director Dany Cavadini will present their thoughts to Washington FFA's board of directors, who make the final decision. Taylor expects an announcement about location to be made shortly after the board meeting July 12.
Taylor thought this year's return went "extremely well," given a short planning window and the new location, citing student members and "top notch, competitive and robust" career and leadership development events.
"Our FFA advisors brought over 115 individual chapters to convention this year into the unknown and they were very gracious and flexible with us," he said. "I won't say it was perfect, but it was as close to perfect as we could have imagined given the circumstances."
Taylor further praised advisors for their "flexibility, grace and professionalism."
"These teachers have been through a lot," he said. "Teaching Career and Technical Education through the pandemic was an incredibly challenging feat as it is hands-on-education."
The teachers brought kids that were ready to learn and be part of something "incredible," Taylor added.
