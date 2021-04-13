Washington FFA officers are gearing up for the statewide organization's annual convention after a year that included a change in leadership and a global pandemic.
"It's definitely been a challenging year," said executive director Jason Bullock.
The convention will be held virtually May 13-15. Attendees and exhibitors can begin accessing the platform May 10.
The FFA board decided in October to hold another virtual convention due to the differences in how schools are handling attendance, with some meeting virtually, some in-person and some a hybrid, Bullock said.
Bullock took over as executive director in December.
The state officer team selected a theme of "All Systems Go."
The convention will maintain its traditional agenda, with one session streamed on Thursday and Friday evenings and two on Saturday. The new state officers will be announced Saturday evening.
Bullock hopes to draw 3,000 attendees during the virtual conference.
The National Eastern Region vice president, Miriam Hoffman, is one of the keynote speakers slated.
Career development events, or CDEs, and leadership development events, or LDEs, resumed virtually in March. Beginning April 19, three to five events will be held each week until the end of May, Bullock said.
"(It) has been quite challenging to determine how to convert an in-person event into a virtual format and still evaluate a member's knowledge and skill level, especially when there are hands-on components to it," Bullock said.
Some events in late May may be in person, such as agricultural mechanics, poultry evaluation, agronomy, dairy cattle management and meat evaluation as state restrictions ease and the number of vaccinations increases.
The state officers have conducted chapter visits in person and virtually each week since December. They also recently visited the Chehalis area for spring visits and industry tours.