0519_CP_MW Jesse Taylor mug

Jesse Taylor, executive director of Washington FFA Foundation

 Matthew Weaver/Capital Press

Washington FFA will offer its annual golf tournament fundraiser again in the fall.

The tournament begins at noon Sept. 7 at the Apple Tree Resort in Yakima. A charity auction follows at 6 p.m., including a guest speaker and introductions of the state FFA officer team.

