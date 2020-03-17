Washington FFA will postpone its state convention until August, the organization announced on its website.
The convention was originally slated for May 14-16 on the Washington State University campus in Pullman.
In the announcement, Washington FFA said it is exploring a tentative date of Aug. 2-5, pending health concerns and host-site availability.
"This is a life-changing message for us as much as it is for each of our 12,000-plus WAFFA members, 300-plus FFA advisors and countless volunteers, supporters, and alumni," the post states. "This message carries with it the weight of responsibility, heartbreak, loss and pain. This is a message that reminds us life is tough and it will hand us challenges we never imagined; that lessons are learned over time but not on our timeline; that we don’t give up, don’t break, but rather we are shaped and grow stronger through our life trials."
Components of the convention will be offered virtually prior to August with more details to be released as information is available, according to the FFA. Email and social media will be the primary means of communication, so members are advised to connect to Washington FFA's Facebook, Instagram and Twitter accounts.
Also according to the Washington FFA website:
• Spring pre-convention CDEs: "We will continue to explore alternate options for these events should schools reconvene before June 19. We will not offer any events/registration during the mandated state school closure period (March 16-April 24), including Agriscience."
• State applications: "Online applications that were previously open with an April deadline may still be accessed. However, the original deadlines will not be enforced. We will not have any deadlines or expectations of access ... during the mandated state school closure period (March 16-April 24)." New deadlines will be communicated once the future of school-based education is clearer.
"We recognize that some students may not have access to technology or stable internet access that would allow them to complete records or applications so do not want to put undue stress or worry on their shoulders during an already tumultuous time," the FFA memo said. "Applications that were previously submitted can and will still be reviewed and considered with alternate award recognition (this does not include Agriscience)."
• CDEs/LDEs held at state convention: "We will continue to explore alternate options for these events should schools reconvene before June 19. We will not have any deadlines or registration during the mandated state school closure period (March 16-April 24).
"We recognize that a number of district qualifiers were not able to occur due to travel and school restrictions so will provide communication as early as we can in this very fluid period of time. Many events may have temporary rules modifications in order to make selection of a national qualifier possible — more will be released if/when such action is necessary."
Washington FFA officials also included a message to student members:
"At this time, you’re all hearing, 'You’ll understand someday.' A part of us hope that statement is true, but part of us wonders if it’s just one of the things people say in times like this to find a sliver of hope. Class of 2020 — you entered the world during a time that was rocked by 9/11. You will graduate during a pandemic. No doubt these events will shape you. May they also strengthen you ... to see beyond borders and political parties. You have a chance to pause and learn to savor and appreciate family. To become self-motivated as you continue to learn about the world you are a part of and will lead in the future."