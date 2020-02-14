Washington FFA members are good at looking out for their fellow students.
They originally intended to raise $7,200 to provide blue jackets to 90 FFA members by the date of the state convention in May, under the "This Is Us in Blue" fundraiser and service project.
But they topped that initial goal in six days.
"The goal was to give 90 official dress bundles—white shirt, tie/scarf and FFA jacket," said Hannah Ruth Pettyjohn, the state sentinel.
The total raised is now $7,485.
"The gracious support we have received has certainly been humbling and has truly shown us the power of having an 'FFA family,'" Pettyjohn said.
The project stems from FFA's national Give the Gift of Blue program, but is independent of the national organization, as all funding and applications go through the state association, she said.
Many donors shared stories about the impacts of their own FFA journeys, Pettyjohn said.
"This reaffirmed our reasoning for our service project—we want members now, no matter what their financial standing, to be impacted while wearing their FFA jacket, just as we have," she said.
The state officers don't have a firm final goal in mind, she said.
"Rather we just want to see how far this fundraiser will take off," she said. "The more money we raise, the more jackets we will provide for members."
The fundraiser ends March 1. Starting that day, members will be able to apply for an official dress set until March 20 and will be selected March 25. The state officers will then order the bundles.
"Washington FFA has had a successful 90 years wearing the blue corduroy and we hope this service project will launch us into another successful 90 years," Pettyjohn said.
Donations can be made to the fundraiser on Facebook and Instagram using the hashtag #waffathisisus
Online