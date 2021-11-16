Dany Cavadini is the new Washington FFA executive director.
She began Nov. 15, replacing Jason Bullock, who started in December 2020 and left Sept. 1 to take an agriculture teaching job with Tacoma Public Schools.
Cavadini was state FFA sentinel in the 2010-2011 year.
"I've been involved with FFA since I was in middle school," she told the Capital Press. "The basic employment or job interview skills ... the public speaking skills that you need, working on teams, a lot of those core things you're going to need in the real world is something FFA teaches you every single day."
She grew up on her family's dryland wheat and cattle ranch near Bridgeport, Wash.
"That's really where my passion for agriculture started," she said. "Growing up on a farm is something I wouldn't change."
She showed steers at local fairs and progressed to competing in different FFA events in high school.
She graduated from Washington State University in 2015 and worked at Northwest Farm Credit Services for six years.
She will work from her home office in the Grand Coulee area.
"What appealed to me was the opportunity to give back to an organization that I attribute a lot of my personal and professional success to," she said of her new position.
Driven by "a lot of external impacts" such as the COVID-19 pandemic, many FFA members haven't had the "opportunities that we're used to in FFA" for the past year and a half, Cavadini said.
"I'm really excited about the opportunity to get back to FFA as we know it, and give these members the opportunity to compete, to attend conventions, to get beyond the classroom," she said. "Which is really what FFA is about — take what you learn from your classroom and apply it in different ways."
She appreciates the timing of her new position.
"I'm just really excited to step in at a time when things are getting back to normal, a little bit, and be able to create those experiences for our members," she said. "Washington FFA hasn't necessarily gone anywhere, but we're bouncing back, we're coming back really strong."
Since serving as state sentinel, Cavadini has volunteered for FFA every year, most recently helping with the state officer election process.
She hopes to foster the strong relationship between FFA and the agricultural community.
"We're creating the youth and the leaders we need in our ag industry, but we need feedback from the industry to be able to make that work," she said.
"Dany will be a valuable addition to the Washington FFA team," said Jesse Taylor, executive director of the Washington FFA Foundation. "Her knowledge of (Washington) FFA is robust and her prior service as a state officer will lend well to managing the state officer team. Dany came highly recommended and the Washington FFA Board of Directors was very pleased that she came out of the process. I appreciate her time in the private sector and coming from Northwest Farm Credit Services we know she has had top notch training and is a true professional."
The Washington FFA Foundation and association work closely, Taylor said.
"I look forward to working with Dany to further advance the Washington FFA," he said.
Washington FFA has roughly 11,300 members.