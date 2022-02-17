Washington FFA's state convention will move to Kennewick this year instead of its traditional meeting place on the Washington State University campus in Pullman.
The convention will be May 12-14 at Three Rivers Convention Center in Kennewick.
"The change was prompted by a policy change at WSU in the housing area. For anybody that stays in the dorms, they would require proof of COVID vaccination," Dany Cavadini, FFA executive director, told the Capital Press.
That's not a public high school requirement, and organizers didn't want to require students attending convention to have a COVID vaccination card, Cavadini said.
"Washington State University would love to host the Washington FFA Convention on the Pullman campus again this year," Phil Weiler, WSU vice president of university marketing and communications, told the Capital Press.
"As with all other events on WSU campuses across the state, however, participants would need to show proof of vaccination or a medical exemption in order to attend," he said.
Proof of vaccination is required for students to attend class and live in residence halls, Weiler said. It is also a requirement for members of the public to attend lectures, concerts and other events on campus.
FFA will follow COVID requirements at the time of the convention, Cavadini said.
"At this point in time, they're changing rapidly," she said. "We're paying attention to those and we're going to follow whatever rules are in place with the state and honoring school districts, to make sure we're following the rules."
This will be Washington FFA's 92nd convention. It has apparently never been anywhere other than Pullman.
"This is the first time in my memory, which goes back to 1968," said Dennis Wallace, state FFA adviser.
If WSU's requirement is eventually lifted, will the convention return to Pullman?
"I've gotten this question a lot, and I think at this point, it's too early to tell because we don't know what convention looks like at a different location," Cavadini said. "I'm not ruling out going back to Pullman, but I also want to see how convention looks in a different spot."
In scouting a new location, organizers considered availability. The Tri-Cities had the biggest space available on the already-established dates, she said.
Cavadini doesn't expect attendance to go down due to the move, noting that many more FFA chapters are within an hour's drive of the Tri-Cities than Pullman.
At the last in-person convention in 2019, 2,300 members and guests attended. Cavadini expects similar attendance this year.
"Kids are excited to get out, and we have seen record numbers at everything we've hosted," she said. "I think there is a thirst from the students to get out of the classroom and apply what they've learned. They've worked so hard over the past few years and haven't been able to participate at the same level we have (in the past)."
Washington FFA membership dipped about 20% in 2021, but is back up to roughly 12,000. The record is 12,400, she said. Spring rosters are due March 1, and she hopes to exceed that.
Most state contests, such as career development events, take place before the convention, Cavadini said. Spring contests kick off across the state in March, she said.
"(FFA members) should be excited that Washington FFA is back, live and in-person," Cavadini said. "We're going to celebrate all of the achievements of our students for the last year."