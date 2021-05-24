Washington FFA has a new team of state officers for 2021-2022.
Alyxandra Bozeman of White River FFA was elected president; Ainsley Carpenter of Deer Park FFA as vice president; Madison Wolfe of Pullman FFA as secretary; Kinsey Nelson of Walla Walla FFA as treasurer; Caitlyn Garvey of Yelm FFA as reporter; and Andrew Miles of Finley FFA as sentinel.
The officers were chosen May 15 during the 91st Washington FFA Convention live streamed from Beasley Coliseum at Washington State University in Pullman.
State officers commit to a year of service to the Washington FFA Association. They travel throughout Washington and the Pacific Northwest to interact with business and industry leaders, thousands of FFA members and teachers, corporate sponsors, government and education officials, state FFA leaders and the public.
The team will lead personal growth and leadership training workshops for FFA members throughout the state and help set policies that will guide the future of FFA and promote agricultural literacy.
Washington FFA Association provides intracurricular learning and leadership to more than 9,750 student members statewide.
The National FFA Organization provides leadership, personal growth and career success training through agricultural education to 760,113 student members who belong to one of 8,739 local FFA chapters throughout the U.S. and Puerto Rico.