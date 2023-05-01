Washington FFA members will display their skills in a new way this year during state convention: on the grill.
About 14 four-member teams will be barbecuing ribs May 12. Cooking begins at 8:30 a.m., with turn-in at 2 p.m.
For Tonasket FFA advisor Matt Deebach, the competition is a good way for FFA members to see every step in the process, from pig to plate.
"Anybody who was going to enter the culinary field or meat processing of any kind, this would be an entry level" skill, he said. "It's a skill they can use for the rest of their life."
Each team receives two racks of spare ribs that they must cut to prepare on a grill. A rack typically includes 8 to 13 ribs.
Each chapter brings a pellet grill, supplies and seasonings.
"Adults can't go into the cooking square whatsoever," Deebach said. "It's all kid-based, so it's kind of fun."
During the COVID-19 pandemic, the Tonasket chapter participated in several virtual barbecue competitions nationwide. The school had five teams, Deebach said.
"The coolest thing about barbecue, I've found ... you can't really make them bad, but you sure can make them different," he said.
High school barbecue competitions are "really, really big" in Texas, North Carolina and Oklahoma, Deebach said.
The Tonasket chapter qualified for the barbecue nationals, but the contest was in Texas.
"Loading up your grill and heading to Texas from Washington is a bit of a voyage," Deebach said.
That sparked the idea for Deebach to pitch the competition during state convention.
"He dreamt it up ... it's just taken off," said Jesse Taylor, executive director of the Washington FFA Foundation.
"It's kind of a low-pressure, non-stress competition for kids who don't like public speaking, studying or test-taking," Taylor said. "It's just a cool, food science, hands-on competition for kids."
Someone might traditionally picture guys standing around a grill, Deebach said. But the majority of Tonasket's chapter is comprised of girls.
"It doesn't matter what gender you are, it doesn't matter if you live on a farm, it doesn't matter if you've ever learned to cook anything before you got there," he said.
Winners won't go on to other barbecue contests just yet.
"It's basically a state-level competition, but it's not sanctioned — that's a nice way to put it," Deebach said. "It's kind of like our trapshooting that we have: It's not really a sanctioned FFA thing, but it's still part of the umbrella."
Participants must be FFA members registered for convention. Registration is closed for this year, Deebach said.
He's been approached by several people interested in making it official.
"If it works well and there's a lot of interest, we very well might see this as a state-level competition," he said.
The convention is May 11-13 in Kennewick.
