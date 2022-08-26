MOSES LAKE, Wash. — Dawna Sandmann lives in her camper during the week of the Grant County Fair.

"I do not go home," she said. "You're pretty much on call if there's something going wrong. ... I'm here Monday at noon when we do check-in to Sunday morning."

Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter

Tags

Field Reporter, Spokane

I have been covering wheat and other topics for Capital Press since 2008. Recent stories include radicchio, emus, aphids and a Q&A with Washington Gov. Jay Inslee. If you have a news tip, please contact me at 509-688-9923 or mweaver@capitalpress.com

Recommended for you