The University of Idaho’s new 4-H Youth Development Program director knew the job would be a good fit based on the passion she saw in employees.
“The staff here work really hard and are invested in our youth,” Angie Freel, a 27-year 4-H staffer who recently arrived in Moscow from Arkansas, said in an interview.
The employees, with whom she connected at national 4-H conferences, are “passionate about their jobs and excited to come to work every day,” a major factor in her decision to join UI, she said. She succeeds James Lindstrom, who retired.
UI Extension has 4-H programs in 42 of Idaho’s 44 counties.
The 4-H system in the West has growth potential partly because it has not existed as long as that of the South, Freel said.
“It’s an opportunity to honor tradition, yet implement some fresh perspective on the program such as STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) and health and wellness in addition to the traditional curriculum,” she said.
While 4-H stays true to its agricultural roots, it has broadened. Its teaching model for its ages 5 to 19 clientele, called positive youth development, is grounded in research that UI Extension applies in the communities it serves “to effectively improve the lives of the people we reach,” Freel said.
Learning more about what employees have done and are working on is a current focus, along with encouraging the sharing of ideas. In the longer term, she sees an opportunity in health and wellness curriculum.
The staff “have been doing a great job,” Freel said. “We can build on that — physical and also mental health and wellness.”
She started with 4-H in 1996 as a secretary in the University of Arkansas state 4-H office in Little Rock. A year later, she went to work as a 4-H agent in White County, Ark.
As an agent, she saw youths “grow through the experience of being in 4-H” as they were mentored at the club level, interacted with each other and participated in state and national events, she said in a UI release. She watched young people who once feared public speaking “get up and give a persuasive speech that had me crying at the end. It was really evident how good 4-H is for our communities.”
Freel, whose three children also participated, would go on to work as an agent in four Arkansas counties. She was promoted to state 4-H STEM coordinator in 2014, filled in as interim associate department head in 2018 and was named the University of Arkansas 4-H department head in 2020.
She earned a bachelor’s degree in family and consumer sciences from the University of Central Arkansas in 1996, a master’s degree from the University of Arkansas in human development and family studies in 2004 and a doctorate from UA in human resources and workforce development in 2020.
