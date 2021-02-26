Three Quincy, Wash., FFA members have received awards from District 9 of the Washington FFA Association. These students will now go on to state consideration for the state awards.
Chase Schuler, a senior member, was selected as the District Star in Placement and the District Proficiency winner for Placement in Forage Production. Chase has worked the past four years for three different hay farms: Fisk Farms, Columbia Ridge Hay and Desert Slope Farms. He has grown his project from making a few thousand dollars to making over $22,000 this past summer. His applications will now be judged against the eight District Stars and Proficiency Winners in the same categories.
Gavin Sahli, a 2020 graduate of QHS, was selected as the Nursery Production-Entrepreneurship Proficiency Award. He started a project in the summer of 2018 and planted 76,000 rootstocks on 7 leased acres then grafted Honeycrisp apple scion wood on the top. He lifted those bare root trees in November of 2019 and delivered them in the spring of 2020. His application will be judged against others in the same category. If picked as the state winner, it will move on to the National FFA for consideration against applications from across the nation.
Cooper Raap, also a 2020 graduate of QHS, was selected as the Diversified Agricultural Production Proficiency Award winner. Cooper’s project involved working in Forage and Row Crop farming operations. He also raised a small herd of cattle. He came into the FFA with one cow and one steer. He has since grown that into 12 head of brood cows. He has improved his genetics through selection and artificial insemination from genetically superior bulls.
These students will find out if they have been selected as state winners by mid-March.