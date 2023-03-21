NAMPA, Idaho — When student Penni Martinez sells an Idaho FFA Foundation Scholarship Raffle ticket, she’s also selling the program.
“I emphasize the reason it’s important,” the Nampa FFA volunteer said at a March 18 event at the Peterson Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram dealership in Nampa.
Half the ticket sales proceeds go to chapters — which is mentioned in students’ sales presentations and is important now as major meetings and competitions approach, said Clyde Izatt, Nampa FFA sentinel. For example, the fundraising can help some students pay for travel.
“We sold more than we thought we would so far,” Izatt said.
Work processes, project support and sales are among skills students can develop through FFA volunteer opportunities, said Kaycia Osterhout, a Nampa FFA member. Other recent examples include events at school, a Nampa elementary school carnival and a leaf-raking campaign benefiting disabled and senior residents.
The Peterson event exemplifies “collaborative opportunities that are brought forth by businesses throughout Idaho to enhance the awareness of the importance of agriculture education,” said Sid Freeman, a Caldwell farmer who serves as the Idaho FFA Foundation scholarship raffle chairman. At the dealership, the message extended beyond youth education opportunities to “ag education for adults who happen to be shopping for cars that day.”
The dealership purchased two tickets in the name of each customer who bought a vehicle. The event “created a lot of excitement at the dealership level,” said Marie Wallingford, customer relations manager. While it’s hard to gauge the immediate financial return, partly because of additional ticket sales, “our return is helping to support the ag community, which includes the FFA.”
The event included a radio station live-remote broadcast and a food truck. It created excitement for customers and opportunities for employees and customers to support the community, said Mert Logue, the dealership’s general manager.
Nampa FFA raised $720 toward the scholarship raffle at the event, said Marcia Jedry, foundation executive director.
“Peterson CDJR is a longtime partner of the scholarship raffle and other Idaho FFA programs, and we appreciate including our FFA members in this fun event,” she said.
The raffle’s top prize was a tractor for the first 10 years. The foundation in 2021 made a utility vehicle the top prize, which generated broader interest, Freeman said. Also in 2021, the foundation doubled the ticket price to $20 and directed half the proceeds back to chapters.
The current ticket sales cycle started July 1. Last year’s raffle — prizes were drawn June 17 — generated a record-high $130,200 from the sale of 6,510 tickets, up 50.2% from 2021.
Also at the March 18 event, vehicle buyers were entered into drawings for a McIntyre Farms gift basket, and a gift box featuring products from the state Department of Agriculture’s Idaho Preferred program.
