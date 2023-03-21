KaraAnn Akers

KaraAnn Akers, of La Grande, Ore., checks a beehive as part of her FFA supervised agricultural experience. Akers has 15 hives. She provides pollination services for several farms in Union County.

 Courtesy of KaraAnn Akers

REDMOND, Ore. — At first, KaraAnn Akers watched from a distance as her father tended to a pair of backyard beehives at their home in La Grande, Ore.

“I was scared,” said Akers, now a 16-year-old junior at La Grande High School. “I didn’t want to get stung.”

Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you