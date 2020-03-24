SPOKANE — The Junior Livestock Show of Spokane will still be held this spring but its date has changed, organizers say.
The tentative new date, a week later than originally scheduled, is now May 13-17.
Participating youths are encouraged to pre-sell their animals, show manager Lynn Cotter told the Capital Press.
"We don't know what the market's going to be, but we are still proceeding with the show," she said.
"The show very possibly will be a day shorter, but we're trying to proceed," Cotter said. "It's being monitored weekly."
The Spokane County Fair and Expo Center is closed until May 12 under federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.
About 500 youths are slated to participate, up from previous years because other similar shows have been canceled, Cotter said.
Those youths are going to need buyers for their animals, she said.
"If people need to fill their freezers with fresh meat, reach out to me or their local 4-H clubs or FFA chapters and show that need," she said.
Cotter may be reached at 509-535-6737 or jrshow75@gmail.com