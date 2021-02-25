SPOKANE — FFA members should devote one hour per week to advocating for agriculture as part of their college and business career path, a longtime forester says.
"Don't fight the environmental discussion, lead it," third-generation logger and author Bruce Vincent said. "We are the environmental answer to what America thinks are problems, but we can only do that if we lead the discussion."
Vincent spoke during the Spokane Ag Show, held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He previously spoke to FFA members during the 2019 show.
Rural and urban residents have a "collision of visions," Vincent said.
"They want to save the environment, and they have no idea what makes it work," he said. "We love to consume, it's just production we don't like."
The public has a desire to protect "the last best places," Vincent said.
"The most consumptive society on earth has fallen in love with the environment," he said. "They demand rules and regulations to protect their environment and health. And who can blame them?"
Public policy is not defined by reality, but by the public perception of reality, he said.
Well-intentioned groups, causes and laws have been "bastardized" to the point where the "thin line between environmental sensitivity and environmental insanity" is being crossed, Vincent said.
Leaders hijacked the environmental movement by selling fear, not stewardship and conservation, he said. It's now dependent upon conflict and things going wrong to make money, through 20-second sound bites and imagery without context.
Timber, mining and grazing reforms should help provide clean air and water for future generations, and not be used as "bludgeoning devices" to drive communities and families out of business, Vincent said.
"The Clean Water Act was to be a promise to the American farmer, not a threat to the American farmer," he said.
The public wants truth and transparency, Vincent said.
"They want it warts, pimples and all, by the way," he said. "They want to hear it from somebody they trust. They want to know if your lips are moving, are you really doing what you say you're doing? They want to come look."
Industry members must listen to expressed concerns of the public, Vincent said.
"What do they think are real issues?" he asked. "It doesn't matter if you think they're real. If they think they're real, they're real. So listen. Then you can educate."