ROSEBURG, Ore. — There will be no show ring and auction appearance for Emma Stutzman and her lamb on June 6. In August, there will be no show ring and auction for Riley Stutzman and his pig and for those with steers.
The COVID-19 pandemic and stay-at-home order resulted in the cancellation of this Saturday’s Douglas County Lamb Show, the Douglas County Fair that was scheduled for Aug. 4-8 and many other events around the Pacific Northwest.
The result has been the planning of virtual shows and online auctions by some event organizers. Others whose events are late in the summer are waiting to see what the health situation will be at that time before making a decision. In a few cases, the kids are on their own to sell their animals.
Traditionally at the Douglas County events, FFA and 4-H students have shown and auctioned about 250 lambs, 150 pigs and 50 steers.
Despite the 2020 health crisis, the efforts of Emma, Riley and the many others around Douglas County who have been feeding, watering and working with their animals through the past months are not being ignored. The market committee for the Roseburg Rotary Club that organizes the auctions set up a virtual online show for the lambs and is working on something similar for the pigs and steers in August.
“Initially when the kids found out the lamb show was canceled, they were really disappointed,” said Denny Quinby, chairperson of the lamb show. “Luckily, the adults didn’t give up. The Rotary club and a lot of people stepped it up to make a virtual show happen.”
“From the Rotary standpoint, we’re always here to support the kids of Douglas County and the world,” said Sam Lee of the Roseburg Rotary Club. “We had to find a way for the kids to sell their animals, a way that was accessible and equitable for them.”
The show that is set up for the kids with lambs requires each youngster to take a couple of still photos and a short video of their animal. Those were submitted online and a judge is grading the animal on its conformation, awarding blue ribbons for premium lambs or a red to lambs with less form.
In recent weeks, FFA, 4-H and Rotary staff have publicized the show and accepted donations. Kids with blue ribbon lambs will be awarded a set money amount and those with red ribbon lambs will receive a bit less. The animals earned a price per head, not by the pound as would be the case in an auction with bidding.
“To earn that premium rate is a way to encourage the kids to stay with their projects,” said Wes Crawford, the FFA adviser at Sutherlin High School. “The kids will also receive online written feedback about their animal from the judge. That’s important in their learning experience about raising an animal.”
The kids understand why this process has been necessary this year.
“A lot of people attend the (lamb) auction and the virus may infect some of those people,” said Emma, a member of the Olalla Kountry Kids 4-H Club.
“The fair is something I look forward to, but I understand the circumstances,” said Riley, Emma’s older brother. “Hopefully there’ll be something like the lamb show because we’ve worked really hard with these pigs.”
Conditions do vary, but the cost of buying a lamb, feeding it and allowing for other expenses can average around $500. The expense of a market pig can be $700 to $1,000 and the total for a market steer can be $2,500 or more.
“We hope to get the kids at least a little more than market value so they don’t lose money on their animals,” Lee said. “We’re taking donations from the public to help these kids out. There’s been no blueprint for this, but the community has been supportive.
“The market committee has agreed to put together a way to market the hogs and steers,” he added. “We’ll definitely make something happen.”