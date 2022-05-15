KENNEWICK, Wash. — Someone once asked Dennis Wallace why he settled for teaching agriculture.
"I never thought of it as settling," Wallace told 1,692 Washington FFA members and guests May 14 during the Washington FFA state convention. "I wanted to teach kids. I wanted to make them see the relevance of agriculture, leadership, citizenship and cooperation."
Wallace is retiring as Washington FFA's state advisor May 31. He's held the position since July 2017.
He started in FFA 54 years ago, as an eighth-grader, when an agriculture teacher recruited him with a home visit during the summer to compete at the county fair.
He later walked into the agriculture classroom, where an inspirational poster caught his eye: "What's an leader? An ordinary individual with extraordinary determination."
"Made sense to me," Wallace said. "That told me that anybody could be a leader."
Wallace recalled going to his first national FFA convention as a chapter delegate in Kansas City in the fall of 1969 — the first year women joined the organization.
Two years later, Washington FFA got word from nationals that they needed to also ratify the change, or risk having their charter revoked. Wallace was state vice president.
"You'd think that would be an easy vote, wouldn't you?" Wallace said. "It wasn't — we had two state officers that didn't think it was right, they spoke up against it. We had a divided house."
Ultimately, the members voted to approve the change.
"It's like everything else," Wallace said. "Once you give people the power to engage, they do it."
It stepped up FFA, to the point where the organization wants to continue to be inclusive today, he said.
"You're not a boys' club, you're an all-club," Wallace said. "How do we get FFA more welcoming for all students? How do we get teachers who look like the students that they teach? How can we be more inclusive, how can we be more diverse? How can we be equitable?
"You know what? That's a problem I'm not going to solve," Wallace addressed the members. "Do you know who is? You guys. You're going to be the ones that are going to find the problems and the solutions to what we're facing today."
The current members' leadership, advocacy and determination will set the course for FFA.
"My goodness, we are the answer to a lot of our woes today," Wallace said.
Some FFA members want to go into professions that don't have anything to do with agriculture, but Wallace noted that they can continue to support the industry.
"We have a lot of people in Seattle who believe Boeing is the most important industry in the state; you go a little further up to Bellevue and they'll tell you it's IT, information technology and Microsoft," Wallace said. "And yet, those people still eat, and they're not producing it."
As he and others retire, there needs to be a pipeline of people who want to teach and make an impact, Wallace said.
"We need the best and brightest of our minds functioning at a higher rate," he said. "We need you to solve the problems of the future. We need you to be on board and on task."
Wallace told the members if he was young, he'd love to be in their place.
"You have a chance to be you, whoever you are," he said. "You're accepted, you're welcomed and you're expected to perform. You're expected to be part of a moment that shows that the youth of America is valid, strong and has a voice that carries."
"It's been really tough the last two years with the remote learning and the COVID and the Zoom meetings," Wallace told the Capital Press. "What I missed was the interaction with the kids."
State convention inspires and energizes members and ag teachers and state supervisors alike, he said.
With executive director Dany Cavadini on board, Wallace feels it's a good time to depart.
He plans to work as an educational consultant and watch FFA "from afar." He may also look for some part-time work, noting his passion is in agriculture. He'll also spend time with family.