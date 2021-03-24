QUINCY, Wash. — The past week has been outstanding for the Quincy FFA Chapter. Award Announcement, District Leadership Development Events, and State CDEs.
In the District Leadership Events, the four spots from District IX in state competition were being contested. In the Extemporaneous Speaking LDE, members are asked to draw three topics from a pool of eighteen. The topics are unknown to the students except for the broad topic areas of: Agriculture Advocacy and Literacy; Current Agricultural Issues; Advancing Agriculture through Agriculture Science; Agrimarketing and International Agriculture; and Food and Fiber Systems. They then select one of the three they drew and have thirty minutes to prepare and then deliver a three- to five-minute speech on their topic and then answer five minutes of questions from the judges. Ryann Harrington placed second and Marissa Linscott earned a fourth-place banner to move on to state to be held on May 6.
In the Creed Speaking LDE, freshmen members recite the five paragraphs of the FFA Creed and answer three questions selected by the judges. Kloie Shields earned top honors and a first-place banner and will compete at state on May 1st. Kallie Kooistra competed as well but did not advance. Prepared Public Speaking requires members to research and write a six to eight-minute speech on agriculture related topic. They submit a manuscript and reference page in proper APA citation and format which is evaluated and added to their performance score. Beverly Granados placed 3rd and Jocelyn Medina placed 4th both advancing to state competition on May 6th and 7th.
The Washington State FFA Virtual Apple CDE was held on Monday, March 22. Competitors had to identify varieties, identify common blemishes, determine maturity based on bloom date and internal pressure, evaluate trays of Reds and Goldens, and complete a pesticide applicators test. The team of Natalie Trujillo, Josie Diaz, Perla Moreno, and Andrew Townsend placed 3rd and the team of Jessica Farias, Ashley Rosas, Daisy Reyes, and Leah Perez earned a 7th place plaque. Natalie Trujillo was the 9th place individual and will receive a medallion.
And finally, the results from the Proficiency Award Application judging were announced on Tuesday, March 23 and all three Quincy FFA members were announced as state winners. Cooper Raap in Diversified Agriculture Production and Gavin Sahli in Nursery Production will advance for national consideration. Chase Schuler was selected as the state winner in Placement in Forage Production but has chosen to hold his application so that he can work in the hayfields again this growing season and add to his application so that he may compete better on the national stage.
Members are gearing up for Livestock, Horse, Meats, and Potato State CDEs coming up in April and May and will haul in market hogs to the NCW Jr. Livestock Show on Thursday the 25-27.