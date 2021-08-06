Gavin Sahli of the Quincy, Wash., FFA chapter. He is a national finalist for the Nursery Production Proficiency Award. He raised 75,000 Honeycrisp bareroot trees for his Supervised Agriculture Experience project.
On Friday, Aug. 6, the National FFA Association announced the 2021 National Proficiency Award finalists. Among them was Gavin Sahli from the Quincy FFA Chapter in the Nursery Production Proficiency Award area.
Over the summer, applications were submitted and judged in 45 different award areas. Judges from all corners of the country evaluated applications based on size and scope, impact on student futures, and the skills and efficiencies students developed through their Supervised Agricultural Experience projects.
Gavin’s Nursery Production SAE project started in the fall of his sophomore year of high school. He secured an operating loan and leased 7 acres, bought a tractor and started prepping his nursery beds. In the spring of that year he planted 75,000 Nic29 rootstocks and then grafted on Honeycrisp scion wood.
He tended the nursery plot during the next two years. This included staking the young trees, fertilizing, spraying for disease and insects, and then topping them.
He lifted the trees in the fall of 2019, his senior year. The trees were stored over the winter and he sold the 66,000-plus bare root trees that survived the process in the spring of 2020 to a grower in Orondo.
Sahli is currently pursuing an agriculture degree from Walla Walla Community College and plans to own and operate his own nursery and fruit production operation in the future.
He will complete a video interview with a panel of judges from around the country representing the nursery industry and agriculture educators in September and the national winner will be announced at the National FFA Convention and Expo in Indianapolis in October.
National finalists receive a $500 cash award and the winner will receive an additional $500. In addition, national finalists are eligible to apply to attend an international agriculture tour.