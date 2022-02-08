These Quincy FFA members kicked off Spring Contest Season in fine form with three of five advancing to District competition. (L to R) Emily Arellano (5 th Creed), Hannah Thompson (4th Employment Skills), Sarah Maharjan (6th Alt), Brooke Ferguson (8 th Creed) and Isabel Lino (1st Creed).
QUINCY, Wash. — Quincy FFA members kicked off the Spring Contest Season with the Sub District Creed Speaking and Employment Skills Leadership Development Events on Monday Feb. 7 at Moses Lake High School.
Four freshmen members handled the nerves from competing in their first FFA event and recited the five paragraphs of the FFA Creed and answered three questions about it. Isabel Lino brought home the first-place banner, Emily Arellano the fifth place banner, Sarah Maharjan placed sixth and is the alternate to District, and Brooke Ferguson placed eighth in the twelve speaker field.
Hannah Thompson was the only Quincy representative in the Employment Skills LDE. She had to prepare a resume, select a job that she is qualified for, then write a cover letter, and complete a job application. This paperwork is all scored prior to the competition. Then she had to complete a personal interview with a panel of judges and then write a follow up letter. She placed fourth out of thirteen competitors and will advance to District level competition on Monday March 7 at CB Tech.
In addition to these two competitions, Quincy FFA members are busy preparing for upcoming Leadership Development and Career Development events including Agricultural Issues Forum, Agricultural Sales, Agricultural Communications, Prepared Public Speaking, Extemporaneous Public Speaking, First Year Member CDE, Conduct of Chapter Meetings, Parliamentary Procedure, Agricultural Mechanics, Food Science and Technology, Horse Evaluation, Meats Evaluation and Livestock Evaluation.
