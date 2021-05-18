The 91st Washington State FFA Convention was held virtually May 13-15. The state officers and award presenters were on stage in the Beasley Performing Arts Coliseum on the campus of Washington State University in Pullman just like usual but there were no screaming kids in the stands, they were all back home watching online wishing they were there.
The Quincy FFA Chapter made a few virtual trips across the stage. For the Apple Judging CDE, the Quincy Gold Team of Natalie Trujillo, Josie Diaz, Andrew Townsend, and Perla Moreno earned a third Place Plaque. The Quincy Green Team of Jessica Farias, Ashley Rosas, Leah Perez and Daisy Reyes earned a seventh-place plaque. Natalie Trujillo earned the nineth place individual honors.
In the Potato CDE, Quincy Green made up of Brooke Melburn, Cody Kennedy, Andrew Townsend, Aldo Rubio and Nicole Durfee earned the second-place plaque. Quincy Gold was Natalie Trujillo, Jessica Farias, Caleb Etue, Josie Diaz, and Juliana Valencia earned the fourth-place plaque. Individually, Brooke Melburn was the State Champion, Cody Kennedy was fourth, Caleb Etue ninth, and Natalie Trujillo tenth.
Chase Schuler was honored as the District IX Star in Placement, received his State FFA Degree and a second-place finish in the Forage Production Proficiency Award. Gavin Salhi won the Nursery Production Proficiency Award. Cooper Raap won the Diversified Agriculture Production Proficiency Award. And Gavin and Cooper along with Juan Morett were recognized as American Degree Candidates who have qualified and been accepted by the National FFA Association. They will receive their degrees at the National FFA Convention in October in Indianapolis, Indianna.
The Meats CDE team will compete for a spot at nationals on June 3 in the State Meats CDE held at the Grant County Fairgrounds in Moses Lake.