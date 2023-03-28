Quincy, Wash., FFA members continued their winning ways at the District IX Leadership Development Events held on Friday, March 17, on the campus of Big Bend Community College in Moses Lake.
Members competed in four LDEs, Prepared Public Speaking, Extemporaneous Public Speaking, Creed Speaking and Conduct of Chapter Meetings.
Four members competed in the Prepared Public Speaking LDE, members are required to research, write and deliver a six- to eight-minute speech on an agricultural related topic of their choosing. Members also have to submit a manuscript of the speech that is scored prior to the event and then their performance score is added to it determine the placings.
Levi Kukes delivered a speech on the impacts of the Cold Spring and Pearl Hill fires on the shrub-steppe ecosystem and subsequent rehabilitation process for both grazing and wildlife habitat. His efforts earned him a 1st place banner and spot in the state competition.
Grace Young also punched her ticket to state competition with her speech on wild horses and the environment. Marlenne Avecedo performed a speech on food allergies and Lizzy Burt prepared a speech on suicide among farmers.
They placed sixth and seventh, respectively, in a nine-competitor field.
In Extemporaneous Public Speaking, competitors draw three of eighteen possible topics and have thirty minutes to prepare a four to six-minute speech. Members are allowed ten minutes of internet time and can bring up to five sources of research materials with them to prepare. Levi Kukes finished second and Grace Young third. Kallie Kooistra finished fifth by one point, just missing out on a spot in state competition.
Israel Ramirez represented the Quincy Chapter in the Creed Speaking LDE, he recited the five paragraphs of the FFA Creed and answered three questions about it. He finished fifth, narrowly missing a spot at state.
The Conduct of Chapter Meetings LDE is for freshman members and requires the six-member team to perform the opening and closing ceremonies of an official FFA meeting and perform a parliamentary procedure demonstration in the middle. Team members also take a written test and answer oral questions about parliamentary law.
The team of Marlenne Avecedo, Alyanna Quintilla, Kimberly Solano, Jetta Brown, Jourdan Ferguson, and Israel Ramirez earned a fourth-place banner and a trip the state LDE.
The Quincy FFA will be represented in the following Career Development Events and Leadership Development Events at the 93rd Washington State FFA Convention in Kennewick May 11-13.
Two First Year Member Teams, Conduct of Chapter Meetings Team, Two Parliamentary Procedure Teams, Food Science CDE, Agriculture Communications CDE, two Prepared Public Speakers, and two Extemporaneous Speakers.
In addition, five members will receive their State FFA Degrees, two State Proficiency Winners, two District Stars, and one State Star Finalist.
