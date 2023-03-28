Quincy FFA

Quincy FFA had a good day at the District IX Leadership Development Events. Left to right are Levi Kukes, Marlenne Avecedo, Jourdan Ferguson, Alyanna Quintilla, Kimberly Solano, Lizzy Burt, Jetta Brown, Grace Young, Kallie Kooistra, and Israel Ramirez.

Quincy, Wash., FFA members continued their winning ways at the District IX Leadership Development Events held on Friday, March 17, on the campus of Big Bend Community College in Moses Lake.

Members competed in four LDEs, Prepared Public Speaking, Extemporaneous Public Speaking, Creed Speaking and Conduct of Chapter Meetings.

