PERRYDALE, Ore. — Students are back in the thick of the Perrydale FFA chapter’s 2021 Food For All program to help feed needy families with local, farm-raised fruits and vegetables.
Food For All was originated by the Perrydale FFA 23 years ago. It typically involves the entire 300-plus-member student body, from kindergartners to seniors, who all come together from November through the end of the year collecting, packaging and distributing donated food.
COVID-19 restrictions kept many of the students from working last year. In their stead, former Perrydale ag adviser Kirk Hutchinson, coordinator of the event since its inception, enlisted students, teachers, community members and others.
This year, the students were back in force. Perrydale FFA President Jenna Tompkins, 17, said during packaging operations at the school, that kindergartners and elementary-age students are given jobs such as bagging onions by count and other easier tasks.
Middle school students sort and bag mixed vegetables and potatoes by weight.
“All seven class periods and 10 agriculture classes will be packing for the next two weeks,” Tompkins said on Nov. 7. “As long as I’ve been at Perrydale I’ve packed food.”
She said Perrydale has adjusted and taken more time to plan ahead and implement safety protocols so students can still contribute to the efforts despite COVID-19 worries.
“We have to be more mindful of the capacity in the packing areas,” she added. “In previous years we could really pack them in and have everybody working.”
High school students stack and wrap pallets for shipment and can do other kinds of heavier work. Those in FFA leadership prepare the way for the yearly event through their duties as “ambassadors.”
Johnathan Propes, 15, Perrydale FFA’s reporter, explained that Perrydale and the other eight schools in the district that participate in Food For All activities — Dallas, Dayton, Amity, Central, Yamhill-Carlton, Newberg, Sheridan and Willamina — go on “partner visits” to farmers, businesses and other donors.
Those visits lay the groundwork for collecting, packaging and distributing the food.
“We coordinate out of Perrydale but do the packaging and distribution from each of those schools to help their local communities,” Hutchinson said.
The goal is to collect and distribute food possible to nearly 8,000 needy families statewide with the help of local food banks and other charitable organizations.
Last year nearly 190 tons of food were distributed despite the coronavirus disruptions. This year’s goal is 175 tons, though the final figure will likely be higher, Hutchinson said.
A problem for the Perrydale site is capacity, Tompkins said.
“We’re kind of at maximum packing capacity here,” she said. “Our schools have only so much space. We can’t really go over about 200 tons. We have a new barn here but can’t really get to it with forklifts or machinery in this bad weather.”
Rachel Propes, 18, treasurer of the Perrydale FFA, said this year’s heatwave reduced the size and quantity of the carrot crop in the valley, but larger onions, parsnips and rutabagas have taken up the slack. Their goal is providing 40 pounds of mixed vegetables and fruit to each needy family.
“Food For All gives food to any who ask for it,” she said. “So if there’s an organization near us (such as the Knights of Columbus) that asks for food, we give it to them” to distribute.