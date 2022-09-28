Anne Nichols

Anne Nichols with one of her prize-winning sheep.

 Jan Jackson/For the Capital Press

LEBANON, Ore. — Anne Nichols was 4 years old the first time she showed a sheep. Now a 21-year-old FFA alum, Anne is a student at Oregon State University working toward an ag science major with a minor in ag education.

Recounting her upward career path through 4-H and FFA, she has lots of advice for children, parents and consumers of lamb.

