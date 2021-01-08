CORVALLIS, Ore. — The Oregon FFA Foundation has received its largest single donation of $500,000 from Northwest Farm Credit Services to expand agricultural education programs and reach more students statewide.
Foundation President Kirk Maag said the money will be used to seed a new endowment fund called "Oregon FFA Today and Tomorrow," that will bolster FFA's career and leadership development projects.
"First and foremost, we're just incredibly thankful," Maag said. "We want to be deliberate in making sure that we best invest this gift in ways that provide the biggest benefit to our members over an extended period of time."
Maag said the Foundation's Board of Directors will seek input from employees, agriculture teachers and FFA advisers across Oregon to determine priorities for the endowment. Northwest Farm Credit Services has also been flexible, he added, allowing FFA to "dream big."
"Our hands aren't overly tied in how we spend this money," Maag said. "Northwest Farm Credit Services has placed a lot of trust in the Oregon FFA Board of Directors to work with our team of very talented employees to think of how we can make the biggest impact."
Oregon FFA has approximately 11,000 members. The foundation is the organization's primary fundraising arm after the legislature quit funding FFA in 2011.
"This endowment will ultimately allow us to reach more students in more communities, and provide expanded opportunities for each of those students," Maag said. "For some of those students, it will be more on the leadership development side of the spectrum. For other students, it will be more on the career development side of the spectrum."
In a statement, Brent Fetsch, Oregon President of Northwest Farm Credit Services, said he hopes other organizations will join in funding the new endowment.
"Students who participate in FFA are more likely to graduate from high school, and 93% continue their education beyond high school," said Fetsch, a former Oregon FFA state officer and the current Oregon FFA Foundation secretary.
"We are grateful for the impactful work Oregon FFA does for over 11,000 students, communities and agriculture," Fetsch added. "We are especially thankful for the over 160 agricultural science teachers and FFA advisers who are a powerful and positive influence on these young lives."