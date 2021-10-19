Thousands upon thousands of blue and gold FFA jackets will fill the streets of Indianapolis, Ind., for the 94th National FFA Convention taking place Oct. 27-30.
Approximately 60,000-plus FFA members attend the National FFA Convention & Expo annually, as the convention is focused on growing the next generation of leaders.
These eager, young leaders from all over the nation show up in their blue corduroy jackets, ready to build new friendships and make an impact! At the National Convention, FFA members will be attending workshops and general sessions where they hear from keynote speakers and National FFA Officers, learn about careers in the agricultural industry, compete in national competitions, and become inspired to lead the future of agriculture.
This year, 10 competing Oregon FFA chapters will fly to the world’s largest youth convention representing the Oregon FFA Association competitively at the national level. To compete at the national level, FFA members must have won the state contest in their respective event, leading them to compete in at least one virtual component of their competition before advancing to compete at the in-person convention.
These FFA members have spent countless hours this year preparing, perfecting and practicing for their contests to get to this level of competition. The drive and dedication encompassed by these members are outstanding and will continue to inspire future generations of FFA members. As October comes to a close and the 94th National FFA Convention draws near, be sure to cheer on these Oregon FFA members as they prepare to bring their A-game to the stages of Indianapolis!
Isabel D'Acquisto is the Oregon FFA state president.