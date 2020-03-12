SALEM — Oregon FFA announced Thursday it is cancelling this year's state convention in Redmond amid growing concern about the spread of COVID-19, a highly contagious strain of coronavirus that has triggered a global pandemic.
The convention was scheduled for March 19-22 at the Deschutes County Fair and Expo Center.
Gov. Kate Brown has issued an executive order detailing several rules meant to slow the spread of coronavirus, including a ban on all public gatherings of more than 250 people statewide. Schools will not be closed, though Brown said non-essential activities — such as assemblies, field trips and competitions — should be cancelled.
As of Thursday, Oregon has 21 presumptive or confirmed cases of COVID-19 in 11 counties. There are 133,199 cases of coronavirus worldwide, and 4,951 deaths. The virus was declared a global pandemic by the World Health Organization on March 11.
More than 3,000 Oregon FFA members from local chapters across the state attended last year's convention. The lineup each year includes career development events, educational seminars and electing new state officers.
In a brief statement, Oregon FFA says it will not reschedule this year's convention, though alternatives may be arranged for different events and activities. "We will be working to promote many of the convention activities online at the regularly scheduled convention times," the statement continues.
Shawn Dooley, Oregon FFA CEO, said the association will release more details later this afternoon.