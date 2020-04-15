SALEM — Oregon Ag Fest has announced the winners of the organization's annual Agricultural Education Awards, recognizing groups and individuals working to bridge the urban-rural divide by teaching communities about farming and ranching.
Lost River FFA, of Merrill, Ore., won first place and a $1,000 prize. The Oregon Dairy Princess Ambassador program won second place and $600, and Hermiston FFA in Eastern Oregon took home third place and $400 for its Agricultural Literacy Program.
"Oregon Ag Fest is dedicated to educating the public about the importance of agriculture, and we see this award as a way to encourage and support student groups and nonprofit organizations that have programs and activities aimed to accomplish the same thing," said Macey Wessels, Ag Fest chairwoman.
Members of the Lost River FFA chapter have participated in numerous local events teaching kids about agriculture, Wessels said. That includes hatching 120 fertilized chicken eggs for elementary school students, and participating in the annual Oregon Agriculture in the Classroom literacy project — leading a lesson plan based on an agriculture-themed book for kindergartners through fifth grade.
Most recently, FFA members also began raising and harvesting steers to provide beef for their school cafeteria, in addition to eggs from their hens.
The Dairy Princess Ambassador program was created by Oregon Dairy Women in 1959 to promote and provide outreach on behalf of the dairy industry. Last year, the ambassadors reached more than 10,000 students statewide at county fairs and other school and community events.
Finally, Hermiston FFA coordinated 33 events for local elementary schools through its Agricultural Literacy Program, reaching 4,800 students and teaching agriculture through hands-on activities.
"There are a lot of kids in this state who think their meat, milk and vegetables come from the grocery store," Wessels said. "Pretty much everything begins on a farm."
This year's awards come as, for the first time in 33 years, Oregon Ag Fest will not host its signature two-day event held during the last week of April due to the coronavirus pandemic. More than 20,000 people were expected to attend at the Oregon State Fairgrounds in Salem.
Hundreds of volunteers pull together to make Ag Fest happen, Wessels said. Unfortunately, it was not possible to schedule another weekend that would work for everyone, given the lingering uncertainty around business closures and social distancing requirements.
Activities at Oregon Ag Fest typically include pony rides, toy tractor races, crafts and other hands-on projects learning about where food and fiber comes from.
"I think that there is such a huge disconnect between urban and rural right now," Wessels said. "We want to help educate."