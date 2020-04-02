Spring is usually the busiest time of the school year for more than 28,000 FFA members in the Pacific Northwest.
They should be in the midst of conventions, competing in career development events or supervised agricultural experiences — otherwise known as CDEs and SAES — and participating in industry tours.
But because COVID-19 concerns have closed their schools, they're finding other ways to connect — online.
"Usually at this time we'd be out on the road quite a bit and out doing different state events," said Mara Soto, Washington FFA state reporter, who lives in Chehalis. "It's not quite as busy, but there's still a lot we have to manage while we're at home."
Washington state officers are putting together podcasts — similar to recorded online radio shows — with topics including scholarships and good documentaries available online.
They're also offering Friday night games and giveaways online.
"What FFA members are lacking right now is FFA," said Washington president Awson Wheeler, of Sprague. "They're not able to go to school and see their ag teacher. We obviously want them to somehow interact with agriculture and get back into the groove of it."
Herman Roberts, of Preston, who is Idaho FFA's president, spoke of his concern for seniors.
"I think everyone is a little bit frustrated about what's going on," Roberts said. "Especially with seniors, (who) are losing their senior year ... state officer candidates are in limbo right now."
"Right now, we can't control what happens to us, but we can control our reaction," said Josiah Cruikshank, of Bend, Oregon FFA's president. "As FFA members, how can we make those reactions the most positive that we possibly can? Because as FFA members, hopefully we're the leaders in our community and we can be that positive example for everyone to follow."
Oregon FFA officers have been posting videos on their Facebook page. They were funny at first, Cruikshank said, "because laughing keeps you from crying."
Shalani Wilcox, vice president of Idaho FFA in Menan, Idaho, said state officers are showing members that they're following social distancing rules and finding ways to keep members entertained and informed.
Idaho FFA members are submitting videos in reply to various prompts, including their SAEs; their favorite FFA memory; or thanking a supporter.
The videos are posted.
Wilcox said she's seen "an overwhelming amount of positivity" from members.
Parker Manitsas, a junior in John Day, Ore., in the Grant Union FFA chapter, has been baking different types of bread.
"In rural Oregon we don't have a lot to do," Manitsas said. "I know a lot of people who are stuck at home, and for us high schoolers, that's really hard."
He delivered a loaf to an older neighbor and would like to make more deliveries to other neighbors.
Cruikshank said it's important for members to keep in touch. And to recognize one another for the hard work they've already put in for their SAEs and events they would have competed in during state convention.
As the quarantine continues, Wilcox recommends remembering that everyone's going through the same experience.
Cruikshank suggests taking positive steps during the quarantine. Members of his family are keeping busy getting hogs ready for the county fair, doing home improvement projects, reading and exercising, he said.
"Whatever you can do to make yourself sharper, to make yourself better during this time, I think we're all going to be really happy that we did that when we come out of this," he said. "Eventually it will be over."
"Sticking together is really important, even though we can't all be together," Soto said.