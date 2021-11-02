INDIANAPOLIS — After a week of intensive interviews at the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis, Josiah Cruikshank zipped up his blue corduroy jacket on Oct. 30 for what he thought could be the last time.
Cruikshank, who served as the Oregon FFA state president for 2019-20, had tried running for a spot on the national officer team a year ago but ultimately came up short. This, he knew, would be his last chance.
But as it turned out, Cruikshank's FFA journey isn't over yet. He was elected National FFA vice president for the western region, which covers 11 states and the territory of Guam.
"I'm feeling good, but it's definitely surreal," Cruikshank told the Capital Press. "To actually be given this platform, to hopefully live a life of service for the betterment of FFA members, is definitely a privilege."
FFA is more than Cruikshank's passion. It is part of his family's heritage.
As Josiah tells the story, his father, Scott, and mother, Janae, met on stage at the 1994 Oregon FFA state convention as newly elected officers — he as president, and she as reporter.
Rather than congratulate Janae, as officers do, Scott messed up his lines, blurting out "I love you" to the woman he found extremely attractive. They would later marry and have a son they encouraged to similarly find his place through service in FFA.
Cruikshank took an agriculture class during his freshman year at Mountain View High School in Bend, Ore., and became enamored with FFA. For his project, he raised hogs on a small hobby farm, embracing the competitions and people he met along the way.
Following in his father's footsteps, Cruikshank was elected state FFA president, traveling across the state and visiting with fellow members in the year before COVID-19 put in-person gatherings on hiatus.
Now a junior at Oregon State University studying business administration and mechanical engineering, Cruikshank will once again take a year away from school to represent 735,000 FFA members nationwide.
Officer training should last through the end of the year, Cruikshank said. He will return to Oregon on Nov. 5 to spend time with family and wrap up fall courses at OSU before devoting this next year to the National FFA Organization.
"It's going to be a very busy year," he said. "We will be the student leaders meeting with stakeholders to represent our members."
Cruikshank is not the only Pacific Northwest representative on this year's National FFA Officer Team. Cole Baerlocher, an agricultural education major from Washington, was elected national president.
"It's an interesting position to be in," Cruikshank said. "I think all of us would say we are up to the task as much as anyone could be."
Cruikshank said his own purpose statement is to live a life of service, and hopefully inspire others to do the same.
"I think all any of us can do is live our purpose in service to the FFA members around us," he said.