KENNEWICK, Wash. — Members of the new Washington FFA state officer team have high hopes for the coming year.

"State office is going to be something that I'm going to deeply cherish, and this new officer team, they're going to be a new family to me," said newly elected president Andrew Schulz, of Reardan FFA.

0519_CP_MW Washington FFA officers 1

The 2023-2024 Washington FFA state officer team, moments after their election at state convention in Kennewick. From left to right: sentinel Staci Maiden, of Columbia-Burbank FFA; vice president Kiya Hunter-Kanoff, of Moses Lake FFA; reporter Natalie Loose, of Adna FFA; president Andrew Schulz, of Reardan FFA; treasurer Michael Johnson, of Sedro-Woolley FFA and secretary Nathan Heay, of Tenino FFA.
Dany Payne

Dany Payne
0519_CP_MW Washington FFA Andrew Schulz- president

Andrew Schulz, state president, of Reardan FFA
0519_CP_MW Washington FFA- Kiya Hunter-Kanoff- vice president

Kyia Hunter-Kanoff, state vice president, of Moses Lake FFA
0519_CP_MW Washington FFA- Nathan Heay- secretary

Nathan Heay, state secretary, of Tenino FFA
0519_CP_MW Washington FFA- Michael Johnson- treasurer

Michael Johnson, state treasurer, of Sedro-Woolley FFA
0519_CP_MW Washington FFA- Natalie Loose- reporter

Natalie Loose, state reporter, of Adna FFA
0519_CP_MW Washington FFA- Staci Maiden- sentinel

Staci Maiden, state sentinel, of Columbia-Burbank FFA
Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter

Tags

Field Reporter, Spokane

I have been covering wheat and other topics for Capital Press since 2008. Recent stories include emus, radicchio, aphids, Q&As with Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, National Association of Wheat Growers president Nicole Berg of Paterson, Wash., and national FFA president Cole Baerlocher, of Colfax, Wash; and a look at umami, or savoriness, the fifth basic taste sensation. If you have a news tip, please contact me at 509-688-9923 or mweaver@capitalpress.com

Recommended for you