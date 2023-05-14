KENNEWICK, Wash. — Members of the new Washington FFA state officer team have high hopes for the coming year.
"State office is going to be something that I'm going to deeply cherish, and this new officer team, they're going to be a new family to me," said newly elected president Andrew Schulz, of Reardan FFA.
Schulz plans to give "100% effort and dedication" to the state's FFA members.
"I'm just grateful for the opportunity and everything FFA has done for me as a person" he said. "This is truly a special opportunity that I've been granted."
The six state officers were elected May 13 during the 93rd Washington FFA convention in Kennewick, Wash.
The incoming team has a "heart of service," their advisor says.
"I'm very excited to work with this group of individuals," said Dany Payne, executive director of the Washington FFA Association. "I think the incoming team is a great representation of Washington FFA."
It takes a lot to run to be a state officer, Payne said.
"For one, to even put your name out there as a candidate is huge," she said. "They're choosing to serve the Washington FFA Association for a year, that means putting their life on pause, which I think is very commendable."
About 2,334 members attended the convention.
A committee interviews state officers candidates and scores speeches they deliver during the convention. Student delegates designated from each chapter vote to elect state officers.
The new officers are:
President: Andrew Schulz, Reardan FFA, senior.
How does it feel? "It's crazy. This is not where I expected to be, even like a year ago. This is a dream come true."
Agriculture background: Lived on small farm in California; cattle, hogs and alfalfa farm in Washington, also had chickens, rabbits and quail. "My mom is a first-generation American, so they came from Brazil and Portugal, where my grandpa owned a butcher shop, and moved to America to start a dairy farm."
Family FFA history: Grandpa on dad's side was a state officer, dad was in FFA. Uncle on mom's side.
Favorite thing about FFA: "The competitions. I'm a competitive-type person. And I like making relationships and talking to people."
Plans for school and career: Deciding between Washington State University and Seton Hall University in New Jersey as a communications major. Plans to go into broadcasting.
Vice president: Kyia Hunter-Kanoff, Moses Lake FFA, senior
How does it feel? "This does not feel real. I am so happy and so thankful, and I know I have really big shoes to fill."
Agriculture background: Mom works for hay farmer, grew up showing horses and pigs in 4-H, joined friends in FFA in high school, now shows sheep in 4-H and FFA
Family FFA history: First-generation member.
Favorite thing about FFA: "The trips, and bonding with your teammates on the trips, are my favorite part."
Plans for school and career: Attend Big Bend Community College, then transfer to Washington State University to study agriculture education.
Secretary: Nathan Heay, Tenino FFA, senior
How does it feel? "The biggest weight has just been lifted off my shoulders. It's the biggest relief in the world. I've been working toward this for the past four years. I can't believe I'm here and I'm just so grateful for all the amazing members of Washington FFA."
Agriculture background: Grew up on small hobby farm in Tenino. Raised "everything — vegetables, flowers, melons" and tended to garden, chickens, goats.
Favorite thing about FFA: "Definitely the people you meet, the friends you make along the way and the memories you make with them."
Plans for school and career: Attending Washington State University to major in agriculture education, double major or minor in food security.
Treasurer: Michael Johnson, Sedro-Woolley FFA, senior
How does it feel? "This is a dream come true. I'm really grateful to be here with the people I'm here with and to experience these opportunities we have this upcoming year. It's going to be amazing."
Agriculture background: Fourth-generation on family hay farm in Mount Vernon, Wash., dabbles in beef production.
Family FFA history: Grandpa and dad, almost all cousins on mom's side. "When my cousins really started going through the chapter, it really got me exposed to FFA and the great things it brings to the table."
Favorite thing about FFA: "It doesn't matter what part of FFA you're doing ... you're growing yourself as a leader, as well as growing yourself for career success and life after high school. And the diversity FFA brings."
Plans for school and career: Attending Skagit Valley College's Diesel Power Technology program. Really into videography and photography, would love to make videos for commercial agriculture production.
Reporter: Natalie Loose, Adna FFA, senior
How does it feel? "I don't think it's quite hit me yet, but it does feel pretty amazing. I can't wait to spend the next year with the amazing five other people I have now on my team."
Agriculture background: Grew up showing and selling beef market steers in 4-H, helps dad on his local hay farm every summer.
Family FFA history: Mom and siblings. "I have four siblings — I'm a triplet, with older twins."
Favorite thing about FFA: "The opportunities and life skills it provides us."
Plans for school and career: Attending Washington State University. "Hopefully become a veterinarian one day."
Sentinel: Staci Maiden, Columbia-Burbank FFA, senior
How does it feel? "I'm so excited for today to be the first day of the rest of our lives together."
Agriculture background: Grew up in beef and cattle production, parents and most family work in industry. "My entire life has been surrounded by agriculture, so being a part of it now is kind of a no-brainer."
Family FFA history: Dad and most parents' siblings went through FFA, plus cousins. "My dad is an ag teacher, so I've been involved in FFA since I was about 3 years old."
Favorite thing about FFA: "Definitely competing and a lot of the people that I've met."
Plans for school and career: Attend Walla Walla Community College and Washington State University; degree in agriculture education, with master's degree in animal science, to become an ag teacher.
