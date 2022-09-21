Cheyanne Myers is the new University of Idaho extension educator specializing in livestock, small acreage and 4-H programming.
She is based at UI’s Canyon County Extension office in Caldwell. She succeeds Samantha Ball.
Cheyanne Myers is the new University of Idaho extension educator specializing in livestock, small acreage and 4-H programming.
She is based at UI’s Canyon County Extension office in Caldwell. She succeeds Samantha Ball.
Myers started Sept. 12. She helps producers and others tap into UI programs and research on topics ranging from production practices and business viability to women and young people in agriculture.
She emphasizes helping small-scale livestock and crop producers use water more efficiently, improve soil health, incorporate conservation practices and make their operations more sustainable.
Improving soil health can reduce the need for herbicides and pesticides, boost pasture grass production and aid farm viability — important as continued population growth pressures agricultural land, Myers said.
Sharing university research in an understandable way that can be put into practice is the essence of the job, she said.
“Your job is to go share that information,” Myers said. “Not everyone knows where to go, how and where to turn, and how to benefit from it.”
The 4-H youth development program is geared toward increasing experience and knowledge about agriculture. Related extension education can help “provide the opportunity to gain this experience,” she said.
Myers will participate in Treasure Valley Dairy Heifer Replacement Program, in which 4-H students raise an animal for two years.
She lives in Fruitland, where she graduated from high school. She got interested in agriculture through a work study program when she was studying pre-veterinary medicine.
Myers, 26, earned a bachelor’s degree in animal sciences and a master’s in animal nutrition, specializing in ruminants, both at UI. Her master’s thesis focused on increasing nitrogen utilization to decrease its excretion in feedlot cattle fed finishing rations.
She belongs to the American Society of Animal Science.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
field reporter, SW Idaho and SE Oregon
I cover agricultural, environmental and rural issues in southwestern Idaho and southeastern Oregon. I can be reached at 208-914-8264 mobile or bcarlson@capitalpress.com.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sign up to receive news directly to your desktop. Click the bell icon in the nav bar, at any time to change your settings.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Receive our top stories in your inbox each morning.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.