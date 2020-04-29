It was a longer road than usual, but Oregon FFA has chosen six new state officers to lead the organization for 2020-21.
Officers are normally elected by member delegates on the final morning of the Oregon FFA State Convention in March, though this year the event was abruptly canceled, like so many other school and social gatherings, due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Instead, Oregon FFA went "virtual" with selecting officers. A nominating committee made up of 12 FFA members — one from each district — interviewed and scored 24 candidates over four days via Zoom meetings, whittling the list down to 10 finalists.
On Tuesday, the committee recommended appointing Grace Adams, of Dayton, as president; Jenna Wallace, of Hermiston, as vice president; Raimey Brown, of Baker, as secretary; Celilo Brun, of Hood River Valley, as treasurer; Alivia Robbins, of Burns, as reporter; and Colby Fairbairn, of Roseburg, as sentinel.
Nominations were approved by the Oregon FFA State Executive Committee, and the new officer team will begin serving May 1.
"Oregon FFA is thrilled to install these new officers who will represent approximately 11,200 members of Oregon FFA for the coming year," said Lee Letsch, Oregon FFA executive secretary.
Getting to this point took flexibility and creativity on the part of the state association. After the convention was canceled, in-person elections were moved to early May during spring career development events scheduled to take place at Oregon State University. That, too, was nixed by COVID-19.
Shawn Dooley, Oregon FFA CEO, said virtual interviews were the best option going forward to comply with social distancing requirements. He praised both the nominating committee and state executive committee for their work to make it happen.
"It's a very adaptable, can-do group," Dooley said.
Parts of the state convention, including retiring addresses from the 2019-20 state officer team, were also recorded and streamed online last month on Facebook Live for members to watch, which Dooley said went off without a hitch.
The only snag in appointing the new state officer team came when one of the candidates originally selected for treasurer was found to have previously made "concerning" posts on social media, Dooley said. He did not go into detail about the posts, but said they "did not uphold the values that FFA strives to instill in its members."
The nominating committee met again Tuesday to revise its slate of officers, and recommended one change that was again approved by the state executive committee.
The state executive committee is made up of 12 Oregon FFA district presidents, the 12 Oregon FFA district advisors, the current Oregon FFA state officers and other representatives from the Oregon FFA Foundation, Oregon FFA Alumni and Oregon State University.
Officers will spend the next year traveling around the state, meeting with local FFA chapters at more than 100 high schools and delivering workshops and curricula to agricultural classes. Dooley said the team can expect to travel 90,000 miles over the next 300 days.