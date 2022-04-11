TWIN FALLS, Idaho — After a two-year hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Idaho FFA members were back on campus last week at the College of Southern Idaho for their annual State Leadership Conference.
Blue-jacket enthusiasm was palpable at the final ceremony to announce the new state officers as foot stomping rumbled through the college gymnasium like a drumroll and the newest leaders took their place on stage.
After droves of FFA members boarded buses for home on a four-day high of FFA exuberance, Capital Press sat down with the new officers to get their reaction.
Halee Bohman, the new state president, is a senior at Troy High School and president of the Troy FFA chapter. She plans to attend the University of Idaho to major in agricultural business and political science.
“I’m overwhelmed with emotion for sure and humbled to be given this opportunity among some of my closest friends,” she said.
The new officers formed a close bond as candidates, she said.
In the year ahead, her goal is to “create an inclusive environment for the FFA Association and push members to pursue their full potential,” she said.
Liz Shaw, the new state vice president, is a senior at Parma High School, vice president of the Parma FFA chapter and president of the Western Idaho FFA District. She plans to attend the University of Idaho to major in elementary education and horticulture/urban agriculture.
“I’m still in shock. I just can’t believe it actually came true,” she said of her successful run for office.
She didn’t always have the confidence to put herself out there, but her FFA advisor saw leadership qualities she didn’t and pushed her to be the best version of herself, she said.
In her role as a state officer, she wants to “inspire and motivate and inform Idaho FFA of the importance of agriculture,” she said.
State Secretary KaLisi Griggs is a senior at Sugar-Salem High School and president of the Sugar-Salem FFA chapter. She plans to take a year off from school to focus on being a state officer and then enter a physician’s assistant program at Weber State University.
“I’m excited. It kind of seems surreal, really fun but a roller coaster of emotion,” she said.
She said she loved everyone she met on the new officer team and is excited to serve with them.
Her goal is to “reach out to chapters that are not as successful and struggling with membership and just let them know they can make a difference in FFA, even in agriculture,” she said.
State Treasurer Mackenzie Malson is a senior at Fruitland High School and vice president of the Fruitland FFA chapter. She plans to attend the University of Idaho to major in agricultural economics with the hope of pursuing a law degree.
“This week has been the most emotional week of my life. It’s been so much fun, and it hasn’t quite sunk in yet,” she said.
Her goals include “helping members reach out and connect with our industry sponsors,” she said.
She also wants to spend as much time as possible with FFA members sharing their stories, she said.
State Reporter Ember Mendoza is a senior at Rigby High School and is president of the Rigby FFA chapter. She plans to attend the College of Eastern Idaho to become a certified Emergency Medical Technician.
“I’m excited and (in a state of) emotional overload. It’s going to be a great year,” she said.
She had planned to run for state office as a senior but lost her drive in the pandemic until a fellow FFA chapter officer encouraged her to go for it, she said.
“It’s been crazy and stressful, but I was at peace with it because I was OK with whatever happens,” she said.
State Sentinel Korby Lindsey is a senior and is a student advisor for the Rigby FFA chapter. He plans to take a year off from school to focus on being a state officer. After that, he plans to attend Utah State University to become an agriculture teacher.
“I wasn’t expecting to make the first cut,” he said of the candidate process.
He had planned on running for state office since freshmen year, and “it’s good to know all my hard work paid off,” he said.
The candidate process was an emotional roller coaster, and he was eager to get home and "take a nap," he said.
His goal is “to be that inspiration to kids like past officers. My main goal is to inspire the next generation of agriculture,” he said.