The new executive director of the Washington FFA Association is calling on farmers and others in agriculture to help grow the next crop of leaders during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Hands-on experiences are hard to deliver in a virtual setting, so if any farmers, industry reps, or supporters have opportunities to provide awareness and an introduction to their operation ... then I ask you to contact me so that I can share your information with the teachers," Jason Bullock told the Capital Press.
Some programs are meeting in person, while others have not seen their students in person since March 2020, he said. The organization will follow local, state and national health and safety guidelines, he said.
Bullock says a partnership "can and should exist" between the organization, agricultural education and the industry. FFA helps to prepare students for careers inside and outside agriculture by giving them leadership and personal development skills, he said.
Bullock began at the association Dec. 16. He replaces Abbie DeMeerleer, who resigned in September after six years.
Bullock worked remotely from North Carolina before arriving in Lacey Jan. 4.
Bullock was an FFA member in high school. He graduated from North Carolina State University with a bachelor's degree in agricultural and extension education and taught agricultural education for 12 years at St. Pauls, N.C., High School, his alma mater.
He also taught agricultural biotechnology at Southeastern Community College in Whiteville, N.C., then worked as a practice manager at a pet hospital and veterinary assistant.
He began pursuing his doctorate in agricultural and extension education at NCSU in 2018, and will graduate in May 2021.
He said he will continue Washington FFA's current strategic plan, and begin preparing for a new plan in 2023.
"Another goal is to work to ensure that the association is providing opportunities to its members, supporters and leaders that foster diverse, inclusive and equitable practices," he said. "The vast differences in schools' schedules and educational delivery across the state will be a challenge, but it is the goal and mission of the Washington FFA board of directors to work together to find a way to provide opportunities to the students during this unprecedented time."