Every year, Idaho FFA holds the State Leadership Conference (SLC) at the beginning of April at the College of Southern Idaho’s campus in Twin Falls, Idaho. This is a time where our chapter usually competes against members from across the state in different Career Development and Leadership Development Events (CDEs and LDEs), receives their State Degrees, and watch sessions that state officers lead.
However, this year, SLC was a little different.
With the ever-growing concerns of COVID-19, the Idaho FFA Board of Directors made the choice to cancel the 2020 Idaho FFA State Leadership Conference, as well as State CDE’s in Moscow, usually held the first week of June, leaving members wondering if they would be allowed to compete.
Luckily, with the hard work of the Idaho FFA state officers and staff, a virtual convention for members was created to recognize their hard work and allow the retiring addresses of 2019-2020 Idaho FFA state officers to be heard. The University of Idaho Agricultural Education Department and the Idaho FFA Board of Directors also announced that all CDE’s and LDE’s that would have happened in Twin Falls and Moscow would be happening virtually.
During the virtual conference, members within Meridian FFA were recognized for their hard work and achievements. Sixteen Meridian FFA members received their State Degree this year: Ainsley Treesh, Amy Heikkila, Audrey Ziegenfuss, Bailey Davies, Claire Shelton, Emily Yancey, Emma Sells, Henry Trujillo, Josie Gregg, Kalyssa Safley, Katie Latham, Kennedy Cox, Kyleigh Davis, Madison Eberhard, Philip Broome and Saydee Henning. This is the highest degree that a state can bestow upon a member. All of these members have successfully completed and recorded information about their Supervised Agricultural Experiences (SAE), community service, chapter activities and agricultural classes.
2020 State Degree recipient Saydee Henning has a little advice for future members trying to get their state degree: “Keep your records in order and work on AET continually to ensure that you never get behind on your records.”
Five Meridian FFA graduating seniors received scholarships provided by the Idaho FFA Foundation. Kyleigh Davis received the Tami Earll Daniel Memorial Scholarship of $1,000.
“I’m thankful that the Tami Earll Daniel Memorial Scholarship gave me the opportunity to pursue my dream in livestock judging this year in Kansas,” Kyleigh explained. Jonathan Muniz and Madison Eberhard received Tractor Raffle Scholarships of $1,000 each. Henry Trujillo received the Betaseed College Scholarship of $1,000 and Emma Sells received a Dairy West College Scholarship of $2,000.
Emma Sells received a gold ranking on her Agriscience Project and placed first in the state in the Animal Systems division 5 category and will go on to Nationals. Emma studied the effects of antibiotic cycling and colostrum intake on the development of antibiotic resistance in lambs. Emma was also the Boise Valley District Star in Agricultural Science with her project. Two of our members received state proficiency awards. Emma Sells received a Silver in Small Animal Production and Care, where she tracks care and expenses and trains her rabbit for showmanship at fair. Through her project Emma was also able to create a small animal care group where she uses her rabbit to teach new members in her chapter how to show.
Logan Martin was the state proficiency winner in Environmental Sciences and Natural Resource Management Placement. Logan began his SAE in 2018 when he became interested in the Student Conservation Association. In 2019, Logan was assigned to a back-country repair and maintenance crew where he spent five weeks and a total of 181 hours volunteering and serving the environment. Through his SAE, he was able to learn several skills including trail tools and path repair. “It was one of the most difficult and strenuous things I’ve ever done. I lived and worked in the backcountry and drank bean juice for dessert. But if I could, I would do it all again. I learned so many job skills and made friends I will never forget,” Logan stated. Logan will go on to the national level of sifting for his Proficiency area.
This year Meridian FFA members Kata Ruff and Natalie Vennell served as our chapter delegates. Delegates conduct and vote on business within the Idaho FFA Association. This years’ delegates reviewed the Program of Activities (POA), voted on changing activity dates, voted on changing ‘SLC’ to ‘State Convention’, and passed the approved budget for the 2020-2021 year.
Our chapter Yearbook, which documents all major FFA events throughout the year by description and photos, was 1st in the Scrapbook competition this year. Well done to yearbook officers Madison Eberhard (yearbook chief), Audrey Ziegenfuss, Bailey Davies, Clair Feldmann, Emily Yancey and Kinzy Cochran.
In the Agricultural Issues CDE, members are challenged to research and discuss an issue facing American agriculture and debate both sides to the issue. This year’s team debated on the topic of Roundup and how it affects the agricultural community and placed 3rd overall with team members: Amy Heikkila, Audrey Ziegenfuss, Kalyssa Safley, Lucas Rosenbaum, Saydee Henning, Tomie Moody-St. Clair and Treysen Caywood.
In the Agricultural Marketing Plan CDE, members focus on improving the income of a company by adding a product or service. The Meridian FFA team placed 1st in the state with team members Ainsley Treesh, Claire Shelton and Kalyssa Safley.
In the Agricultural Mechanics CDE, members are asked to have knowledge of electricity, welding, small engines and tool identification. This year the Meridian FFA team placed 1st with team members Treysen Caywood (placing 2nd individually in Electricity), Jonathan Muniz (placing 2nd individually in Welding), Miles Peters (placing 2nd individually in Engines), and Katie Latham (tying for 1st place in Tool Identification). “Ag mechanics is a great experience. After learning valuable skills in my welding classes, it was fun to finally put them to the test in competition,” Treysen Caywood stated.
The Agricultural Sales CDE teaches members the fundamentals of the sales process, from giving a sales pitch to finding new customers. This year our team placed 1st with members Bailey Davies, Claire Shelton, Kalyssa Safley, and Madison Eberhard. All placed 1st in their individual practicums as well!
The Agronomy CDE is focused on the identification of weeds, crops, seeds, and diseases. This year our Agronomy team placed 2nd in the state with team members Henry Trujillo (placing 2nd individually), Courtney Marshall (placing 4th individually), Ivy Myles, and Josie Gregg.
In the Dairy Evaluation CDE, members judge classes of dairy cattle and read herd production records. This year our chapter placed 3rd with team members Kyleigh Davis (placing 5th individually), Olivia Sells (placing 8th individually) and Saydee Henning.
The Employment Skills LDE is a contest where members develop needed skills to seek employment within the agricultural industry. These skills include writing a cover letter, resume, follow up letter, and application, and an interview process. This year, Meridian FFA’s Claire Shelton placed 1st in the state. “I loved this competition because it was a great way to practice skills that I will need to know going into future interviews,” explained Claire.
In the Floriculture CDE, members make floral arrangements, a corsage or boutonniere, take a written and math exam, and identify flowers and tools needed in the floral industry. This year our Floral team placed 2nd with team members Ainsley Treesh (placing 3rd individually), Clair Feldmann, Kinsey Julian, and Philip Broome.
In the Horse Evaluation CDE, members judge halter and performance classes of horses. Our Horse Judging team placed 3rd overall with team members Ainsley Treesh (placing 3rd individually), Audrey Ziegenfuss, Makayla Tamburrino and Mia Rogers.
In the Livestock Evaluation CDE, members judge classes of beef cattle, sheep, meat goats, and pigs. Members competing in the Livestock Evaluation CDE were Olivia Sells (placing 7th individually), Hayley Webb, Kata Ruff and Saydee Henning.
The Nursery Landscape CDE is a mix of plant identification, tool identification, blueprint mapping and overall knowledge. Meridian FFA’s team placed 1st with team members Henry Trujillo (placing 1st individually), Bailey Davies (placing 5th individually), Hayley Webb, and Terra Hem. “It was great after three years going for it to finally be on the first-place team and get 1st place individually again. Studying every morning for half an hour to an hour and training a team was all worth it, even if it took three years,” explained Henry Trujillo.
In the Prepared Public Speaking LDE, individuals write a five to eight-minute memorized speech on something within the agriculture industry and present in front of a panel of judges. This year Amy Heikkila placed 5th in the state with her speech on how immigration is affecting Idaho agriculture.
The Meridian FFA Chapter also received National Chapter Recognition. This award is based off our Program of Activities (POA), which contains committees and activities throughout the year. We want to thank all our chapter advisors, members, committees, Alumni and the community support we receive throughout the year. We also want to thank Emma Sells and Courtney Marshall (past president and vice president) for giving so much time to ensure that our POA was the best that it could be. This award would not be possible without everyone who supports us.
This past year has also been busy for two graduated Meridian FFA members. Twin sisters Cassidey and Sydney Plum graduated from Meridian High School in May of 2019 and had the opportunity to serve as state officers this past year. Cassidey Plum served as the 2019-2020 Idaho FFA State Secretary and Sydney Plum served as the 2019-2020 Idaho FFA State Reporter. “I wanted to be a state officer because I saw the positive impact that leaders in this organization could have on younger members and I wanted to be that for someone. The organization gave me so much during high school and being a state officer was just another way to be able to serve in that way,” explained Sydney Plum. “Being a part of this association has given me memorable experiences, long lasting friendships, and helped me find my career path. I wanted to be a state officer to help students have the same opportunities that I was able to benefit from,” explained Cassidey Plum. Both girls agree that even though the year did not end as originally planned, they were still able to have an amazing year and meet members from across the state at many of the activities provided before February. They also stated that the continued support of their chapter advisors and members here in Meridian helped them to make it through the year and that they were able to gain a lot of confidence throughout the year. “SLC was not what had been planned. It was a week of long days and nights of filming and editing whilst still communicating with members across the state on how our week was going,” explained Sydney. “The week was a rough one, but I would not trade it for the world. It brought our team together for once last hurrah as state officers and gave us time to really reflect on our year of service,” stated Cassidey. Even though their year of service is over, they continue to serve as role models for members and are pursuing careers in agriculture. Cassidey is majoring in Agricultural Education and Sydney is studying Agricultural Communications and Leadership at the University of Idaho.
Unfortunately, even though most state competitions still took place, National FFA has announced that all CDE and LDE contests have been canceled for the 2020 National FFA Convention in Indianapolis, Indiana. National FFA has also announced that the 83rd National FFA Convention and Expo will be held virtually due to many challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic. They are continuing with their 2020-2021 theme of “For the Future For All” by allowing all FFA members, alumni and supporters to take part in this virtual convention. Winning individuals and exact same winning teams from 2020 district qualifiers and state also have the chance to come back in 2021 to compete again to win state contests and advance to 2021 Nationals.
The Meridian FFA chapter would like to thank the state officers, state FFA staff, the University of Idaho, contest superintendents, volunteers and our advisors for making all of these opportunities available virtually as best as they could during these new times. Congratulations to all members receiving awards and scholarships and competing in CDE’s and LDE’s.