INDIANAPOLIS — The 2022-23 National FFA Officer team was elected today during the final session of the 95th National FFA Convention & Expo in Indianapolis.
Students from Illinois, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Texas and Virginia were elected by National FFA Delegates today to serve as 2022-23 National FFA Officers. They will lead the organization for the next year.
These members were selected from 35 candidates vying for the honor. Candidates take part in an extensive interview process with the National FFA Officer Nominating Committee leading up to the selection.
Andrew Seibel of Virginia was elected national president. He is a former member of the Lord Botetourt FFA Chapter.
Jessica Herr of Pennsylvania was elected national secretary. She is a former member of the Garden Spot FFA Chapter.
Ryan Williamson of Texas was elected western region vice president. He is a former member of the El Campo FFA Chapter.
MacKenna Clifton of North Carolina was elected southern region vice president. She is a former member of the West Rowan FFA Chapter.
Karstyn Cantrell of Oklahoma was elected central region vice president. She is a former member of the Skiatook FFA Chapter.
Gracie Murphy of Illinois was elected eastern region vice president. She is a former member of the Macomb FFA Chapter.
Each year during the National FFA Convention & Expo, six students are elected by delegates to represent the organization as national officers. Delegates elect a president, secretary, and vice presidents representing the country's central, southern, eastern, and western regions.
Throughout their year of service to the National FFA Organization, the officers will interact with business and industry leaders; thousands of FFA members and teachers; corporate sponsors; government and education officials; state FFA leaders; the general public; and more. The team will lead personal growth and leadership training conferences for FFA members throughout the country and help set policies that will guide the future of FFA and the next generation of leaders.
The National FFA Organization is a school-based national youth leadership development organization of more than 850,000 student members as part of 8,995 local FFA chapters in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.