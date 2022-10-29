FFA national officers 2022-2023

 National FFA

INDIANAPOLIS — The 2022-23 National FFA Officer team was elected today during the final session of the 95th National FFA Convention & Expo in Indianapolis.

Students from Illinois, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Texas and Virginia were elected by National FFA Delegates today to serve as 2022-23 National FFA Officers. They will lead the organization for the next year.

