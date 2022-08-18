The National FFA Organization has the most student members ever — 850,823, an increase of 15% from last year.
In addition, the number of chapters increased by 178, resulting in 8,995 in the U.S., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
FFA is a school-based, national youth-leadership-development organization.
“Our FFA members are the future generation of leaders who make a difference in their communities as well as agriculture and other industries,” Scott Stump, National FFA CEO, said in a press release.
The top five student membership states are Texas, California, Georgia, North Carolina and Tennessee.
Student membership exceeds 95,000 in California, 15,000 in Oregon, 13,000 in Washington and 5,000 in Idaho.
“As we continue to grow, we see the enthusiasm for agricultural education and FFA reflected in our membership,” Stump said.
This year, the organization has more than 132,700 Latino members, more than 47,000 Black members and more than 13,000 American Indian and Alaska Native members.
Forty-three percent of members are female, and 50% is male, with 0.5% reporting as nonbinary, 4.7% undisclosed, and 1.2% unreported.
FFA was founded in 1925 with the Future Farmers of Virginia. It became a national organization in 1928.
Females weren’t officially allowed membership into the National FFA Organization until 1969. In 1988, Future Farmers of America changed its name to the National FFA Organization to reflect the growing diversity in agriculture, and seventh- and eighth-grade students were permitted to become FFA members.
