FFA (copy)

Students gather to enter the First Interstate Bank Center for the opening session of the Oregon FFA State Convention at the Deschutes Fair and Expo Center last March 17. Membership of the National FFA is at a record high.

 Ryan Brennecke/EO Media Group File

The National FFA Organization has the most student members ever — 850,823, an increase of 15% from last year.

In addition, the number of chapters increased by 178, resulting in 8,995 in the U.S., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

