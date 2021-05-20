The National FFA Organization will hold its annual in-person convention this fall in Indianapolis.
The event, which traditionally brings more than 65,000 attendees, will take place Oct. 27-30.
Expected in-person events during the convention include the American FFA Degree ceremony, career success tours, competitive events, delegate business sessions, entertainment, the National FFA Expo and shopping mall, general sessions, student and teacher workshops and the National Days of Service.
In addition to the in-person event, the organization will offer a virtual program, including student and teacher workshops, the virtual FFA Blue Room, National Days of Service and the streaming of general sessions.
“We are excited to come back to the great city of Indianapolis that has been such a gracious host to us in years past,” Mandy Hazlett, associate director of convention and events at the National FFA Organization, said in a press release.
“We know convention will look a bit different this year, but we are excited to offer this opportunity to our student members once again,” she said
In 2020, the organization canceled the in-person event due to the COVID-19 pandemic and instead offered a virtual experience.
“While convention looked a little different in 2020 than we were used to, our members showed their ability to adapt and create meaningful experiences while still celebrating FFA and agricultural education,” said James Woodard, national FFA adviser.
“We are excited to bring an in-person event back to our members and the city of Indianapolis,” he said.
The convention will be held at the Indiana Convention Center, which has invested $7 million in new health and safety upgrades.
“Throughout the year, FFA members across the country have shown their resiliency and ability to adapt as we faced new challenges with the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Doster Harper, National FFA president.
“Our team has been inspired by these members as they have continued to find new and creative ways to live to serve. It is because of their perseverance that we are thrilled to offer an in-person event to our members as we celebrate this future generation of leaders,” he said.