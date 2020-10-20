The Meridian, Idaho, FFA Alumni chapter was started in 2009 to provide support for FFA members in the West Ada School District, or the Meridian FFA chapter.
Today, about 200 students from Meridian, Eagle, Mountain View, Rocky Mountain and Centennial high schools belong to this FFA chapter. Throughout each year, about 2,000 unduplicated students take agriculture classes in the animal science, plant science, welding, and small gas engines pathways in this school district and have the chance to join FFA.
Those that become FFA members have the chance to join activity committees, serve in leadership officer positions, attend state and national trips, compete in career and leadership competitions, and serve their community. FFA members also develop individual agricultural projects with which to gain job experience, career skills, and record keeping abilities throughout their high school experience.
FFA Alumni members are adults in the community that quite simply wish to support current FFA members in their area. One does not need to have been in FFA themselves to join a group such as this! FFA Alumni help fundraise for trip costs and member scholarships, help coach members in competitions, and assist in running chapter activities as needed.
The Meridian FFA Alumni’s largest fundraising event is happening for the 12th year in a row, a little less than a month away. A scholarship auction is hosted by this group of people each year to help provide scholarships for graduating senior members, to reduce the cost of attending Idaho State Leadership Conference/Convention, Idaho State CDE’s (Career Development Events), National FFA Convention, and Washington Leadership Conference, and to help purchase capital items for the chapter. Meridian Alumni members wish they could host their usual "in person" event, but like many other events this year, their auction will be hosted virtually/online (through Auction Frogs).
The Meridian FFA Alumni Chapter’s Scholarship Auction will open online for bidding on Monday Nov. 9 at 8 a.m. Bidding will close online Saturday. Nov. 14 at 8 p.m. Anyone can register now online for this event and items can be previewed on this site at this time as well: https://meridianffaalumniauction.afrogs.org/#/index
You are cordially invited to "attend" this event this year to support some great kids learning about agriculture, developing their leadership, and determining a career path for success. Successful bidders will be contacted by their email provided at registration. Three different dates will be available for item pick up at Meridian High School.
Meridian FFA members continue to be blessed by ever-supportive community members and businesses who donate to and participate in this event year after year, as well as a supportive Alumni group that has donated their personal time and expertise to member growth and success for over a decade now.
The Meridian FFA Alumni chapter has about 70 members and is led this year by President Quentin Nesbitt, Secretary Lisa Martello and Treasurer Dan Sample. Meridian FFA members are especially thankful for this year’s Alumni auction committee chairs Dan Sample and Anne King, for organizing this huge event and transforming it to its online format.
If you wish to join an Alumni FFA chapter to support a FFA chapter near to you, please reach out to advisors of that program or members of that Alumni — many have websites or social media platforms for this purpose. We hope you enjoy the variety of items up for bidding this year, and we thank you for your support of the West Ada agriculture program and the Meridian FFA chapter.