REDMOND, Ore. — The dim of the lights, the roar of the crowd, the pulsing music and fog machine on stage created an air of tension and excitement in the moments before each new member of the Oregon FFA state officer team was announced last weekend.
After two years of going virtual, the Oregon FFA State Convention returned in-person March 17-20 to the Deschutes Fair & Expo Center in Redmond, culminating on the final morning with the highly anticipated election of state officers.
"It's been different, because we have all these members who have never been to an in-person state convention," said Lawson Setzer, who was chosen as the 2022-23 Oregon FFA president. "Trying to get that hype about Oregon FFA back installed within all of our members has been a huge deal for all of us."
This year's six-member state officer team includes Setzer, from Santiam Christian FFA; Grant Hills, from Hermiston, as vice president; Maddie Dollarhide, from Dufur, as secretary; Brekkan Richardson, from Sandy, as treasurer; Jessie Samarin, from Canby, as reporter; and Uriel Aguilar Torres, from Gervais, as sentinel.
The lifting of COVID-19 restrictions means the team will once again be able to travel together and visit with FFA members and industry partners from across the state.
"I'm confident we'll be one heck of a team because we are resilient," Dollarhide said. "We've gone through the heat of COVID, and virtual anything and everything. So we'll definitely be a team that can adapt as fast as possible to any situation thrown our way."
The year of service also means that each FFA officer will postpone the start of their college careers — a difficult decision for Richardson, who plans to attend Oregon State University where she will double major in English literature and agricultural education.
Coming from a family of educators, Richardson said the importance of school is strongly emphasized at home. But after talking with her parents, they decided running for FFA state office was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to affect Oregon agriculture and influence the next wave of leaders.
"It was give-and-take. I'm happy with my decision," Richardson said.
When discussing what they gained from their years in FFA, officers used words like "servant leadership," "inclusivity" and "self-confidence."
"You don't have to be scared to be yourself," Aguilar Torres said. "No matter who you're around, you don't have to put up a fake front."
The team described running for office as an intense process. The weekend began with 17 candidates for the six positions, enduring hours of interviews with the 11-member nominating committee. By the time the final day arrived, there were 10 finalists who made their case to the delegates.
"It's definitely an intense process, but it needs to be because of how important it is that we have good people who are willing to serve our state and our organization," Richardson said.
Hills said his heart was in his throat while awaiting the final announcement, but at the same time he knew he would be happy no matter who won.
Samarin agreed, saying that all the candidates considered themselves to be a team even before reaching that eventual moment.
"We've all built each other up and built upon one another," Samarin said. "That's just been an amazing process."
Dollarhide said the rush of emotion as the officers were announced was indescribable.
"I think it's safe to say we're all definitely on top of the world," she said. "We're all really excited to be here together."