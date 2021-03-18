Oregon FFA has elected a new slate of officers to lead the organization in 2021-22.
The six-member team was installed Thursday during the final session of the 93rd annual state convention, which was held virtually and livestreamed over Facebook.
Isabel D'Acquisto, of Central Point, was tabbed as Oregon FFA state president. She previously served as president and reporter for the Crater High School FFA chapter and is a member of the National Honor Society.
In her candidate application, D'Acquisto told the story of her horse, Sugar, and how the animal began going blind when she was 8. The solution: her family tied a bell around Sugar's pasture mate. Whenever the bell rang, it would help to guide her wherever she needed to go.
"(At) Oregon FFA, we are fortunate because, just like Sugar trusted her friend enough to follow the sound of the bell, we have friends holding bells all around us," D'Acquisto said. "These friends guide us when we can't see the next step, making us feel valuable even when we feel unworthy."
The rest of the 2021-22 Oregon FFA state officer team includes:
• Justin Sharp, of Fort Rock, vice president.
• Jonwyn Ayres, of Rogue River, secretary.
• J.W. Dippold, of Imbler, treasurer.
• Kylie Baldwin, of Redmond, reporter.
• Katie Price, of Sutherlin, sentinel.
Sharp has served as chapter president and vice president of North Lake FFA. He hosted his own podcast, "The Sharp Side of the World," interviewing policymakers such as Oregon U.S. Rep. Cliff Bentz — marking his transformation from "being an awkward middle schooler who could barely carry a conversation with my teacher."
"Oregon FFA, together we will achieve that feeling of accomplishment, success and growth that I have had the privilege of experiencing," Sharp wrote in his candidate application. Together we will bounce back from 2020 in spectacular fashion."
Ayres, most recently the chapter president for Rogue River FFA, said agriculture has been a constant in her life for as long as she can remember. She now works at her family's livestock business, Ayres Pascalar Angus.
"I have always loved checking my cows late at night with a spotlight in hand, few hours of sleep, and my favorite muck boots," Ayres said. "As leaders, we are called to put our own needs behind the needs of others. Whether I'm caring for cows, or serving Oregon FFA, I remain committed to and strive for these ideals."
Dippold, chapter president for Imbler FFA and Eastern Oregon district secretary, said he jumped into FFA headfirst after visiting his school's agriculture building for the first time in seventh grade. "The FFA has given me memories that I will hold onto forever and some of the best friendships I have ever known," he said.
Baldwin, who served as Redmond FFA vice president and Central Oregon district sentinel, reflected on an unusual 2020, stuck in online classes and seeing local fairs canceled.
"This is the low that is going to make the high so sweet," she said.
Price, chapter president for Sutherlin FFA and district president for Umpqua FFA, also served last year as a member of the American Boer Goat Association, Central Oregon Beekeepers Association and Oregon Farm Bureau.
"Overcoming our uphill battles can become much easier as we do it together," Price said. "With peer support and influence, the mountains ahead are not as daunting."
Assuming coronavirus restrictions are lifted at Oregon schools, the FFA state officer team can expect to travel around the state next fall, visiting with students and leading workshops.
Oregon FFA has 112 local chapters and more than 11,000 members statewide.